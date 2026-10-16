Woman Filming In Ukraine Survives As Missile Explodes Just Metres Away, Killing 3 People In Pisochyn

A video recorded on a mobile phone in Pisochyn, Ukraine, has captured the terrifying moment a missile struck a residential area just metres away from the person filming. The attack, which took place on October 12, left three people dead and at least 28 injured.

The footage shows the sheer force of the explosion at close range. The woman recording the video was standing in a residential zone when the missile hit. Despite the proximity of the blast, she survived with only minor injuries, according to statements from local authorities.

The Toll Of The Attack

Among the three people killed was a 16-year-old teenager. At least 28 others were wounded in the strike, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. The identities of the victims have not been fully released, and authorities have not provided a detailed breakdown of the casualties.

The video has since circulated widely, with viewers commenting on how close the woman came to being killed. The explosion's shockwave can be seen and felt in the footage, underscoring the constant danger faced by civilians in the region.

Constant Risk For Civilians

Local authorities have pointed to the incident as evidence of the ongoing threat to civilians in the area. The fact that a person recording a video in a residential neighbourhood could be metres away from a fatal missile strike highlights how unpredictable and dangerous daily life has become for those living in the region.

No official statement has been released regarding the specific type of missile used or the intended target. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation.