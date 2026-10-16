Imran Khan's Partner Lekha Washington REACTS After Actor Was Asked To Leave India For Joining CJP Protest

October 28, 2026! That's the deadline for actor Imran Khan to leave India. His partner, Lekha Washington, shared her first reaction after officials issued the order. Khan had joined a CJP protest in Mumbai. Authorities called this a direct violation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status, which prohibits political involvement, and Mumbai Police detained him.

On October 10, police detained Khan. He joined over 400 others at August Kranti Maidan. The actor, famous for Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, participated in a protest organized by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Protesters demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, citing alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Partner's Public Support and Detention Account

Lekha Washington quickly showed her support. She posted a picture on Instagram. It showed her and Imran Khan inside a police van, simply captioned with heart emojis - a clear signal of solidarity. This image came before a detailed, powerful note. She recounted the harrowing events of October 10. Washington explained that she, Khan, his mother Nuzhat, and cousin Zayn Marie Khan went to August Kranti Maidan. They wanted to inquire about detained friends.

Her story was chilling.

"Police personnel grabbed and bruised" her and Zayn Marie, Washington alleged in her candid account. Officers then forced the group into a vehicle. They drove them around for two hours. Then, authorities released them - but denied them public transport. This showed the difficulties faced by those detained and later freed. Her comprehensive post offered a personal glimpse into the detention. It also made a firm statement of support for Khan during the controversy.

OCI Status and The CJP Protest's Significance

Khan holds US citizenship. He also carries an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. A key OCI clause explicitly prohibits holders from political protests or activism in India. Khan's decision to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest directly breached these immigration regulations.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a 'Leave India' notice. It unequivocally cited Khan's participation in the CJP protest. This, they said, was a "violation of immigration rules." The CJP protest demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral roll irregularities. It fell firmly into political agitation. Khan's involvement became a clear trigger for the FRRO's action.

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Legal Challenge and Political Fallout

"I was there as a concerned citizen," Imran Khan stated during his detention. He clarified he had no official ties to any organization. Khan expressed deep concern over what he perceived as restricted freedom of movement and suppressed dissenting voices. Many resonated with this stance, despite his OCI limitations.

The incident quickly drew political attention. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya earlier demanded swift action against Khan. He publicly questioned the legitimacy of a foreign citizen's involvement in Indian political agitation. This political pressure likely sped up the authorities' response.

Khan will challenge the FRRO notice. He plans to go to the Bombay High Court before the October 28 deadline. This legal battle will clarify OCI cardholder rights. Specifically, it will address expressions of dissent and political participation in India. It could set a precedent for similar future cases.