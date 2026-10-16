China Previews A World Where The Algorithm Is Switched Off

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Albanese government has introduced its digital duty of care legislation to parliament today. The bill includes an“off switch” to allow social media users to opt out of recommender algorithms.

If passed, Australians could choose to switch off their algorithmic recommendation and consume a news feed populated by the accounts they subscribe to. It's been welcomed by online safety advocates.

The bill echoes a model that one of the world's largest platforms has run for more than a decade: WeChat in China. Its long experience offers Australia and others a preview of what a feed unshackled from algorithms might look like. It's not all good news.

The Chinese platform WeChat was launched in 2011 and now has one billion users globally, making it one of the primary social media services for Chinese-speakers worldwide.

The platform's design logic was simple. WeChat was meant to be an efficiency tool. Unlike its American or Chinese counterparts, which used algorithmic recommendations to keep users on the platform, WeChat is designed for users to open the app, do what they need, close the app and put their phone away.

Algorithmic curation played a minimal role until the introduction of the short-video function“Channels” launched in 2021 to compete with Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and RedNote (Xiaohongshu) in the rising short-video market.

Yet, WeChat largely remains focused on efficiency.

Instead of trying to hold user attention for as long as possible, WeChat is a“super app” that offers a suite of services including finance, commerce, publication, entertainment, and communications within a single platform to make it integral to people's lives.

It's all about the clicks

WeChat's news feature lists stories published by“Official Accounts”, or content creators. Users only see content they follow.