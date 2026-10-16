Azerbaijan's Parliament Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The Azerbaijani Parliament sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova put forward this proposal at today's plenary session of Parliament.
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