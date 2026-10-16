Azerbaijan's Media Council Says It Works Around Clock On Disinformation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan is working intensively to counter disinformation directed against the country, a department head at the council, Natig Mammadli, said during the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that no effort should be spared regarding the development, enrichment, and preservation of the Azerbaijani language.

"The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan has been working almost around the clock to counter disinformation directed against our country. We have issued statements and clarifications, sometimes at midnight, and at other times multiple times throughout the day, to expose such disinformation.

We are citizens of a victorious nation, a country that has triumphed in war. This carries a great sense of pride, but it also entails a significant responsibility.

We would like to ensure that these principles serve as the foundation for our daily work," he noted.

The 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists is being held at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre.

A total of 225 delegates have confirmed their participation in the congress.

Candidates for membership on the Press Council's Board of Directors have been determined based on nomination forms submitted by organizations that are members of the Press Council.

Among the current members of the Board of Directors, Rashad Majid, Aflatun Amashov, Gulu Maharramli, Umud Rahimoghlu, Aydin Guliyev, Rauf Arifoghlu, Elchin Mirzabayli, Vusala Mahirgizi, Agil Alasgar, Jeyhun Musaoghlu, Algish Musayev, Akif Ashirli, and Yadigar Mammadli have requested not to include their names on the ballot.

Consequently, changes are expected for 13 of the 23 seats on the Press Council's Board of Directors.