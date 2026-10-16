FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SUNDANCE-DEVELOPED COMEDY THRILLER CHECKOUT FOLLOWING SOLD-OUT THEATRICAL OPENING

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the feature film CHECKOUT -- the award-winning dark spy comedy inspired by real Mossad cases. CHECKOUT is now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable and satellite platforms beginning October 16, 2026

Anti-Spy Comedy Starring Josh Pais ('Joker', 'Dropout', 'Ray Donovan', 'The Good Wife') Now Available on North American VOD Platforms Starting October 16, 2026

- Filmmaker Jonathan Dekel and co-writer Shai Satran

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the feature film CHECKOUT -- the award-winning dark spy comedy inspired by real Mossad cases. CHECKOUT is now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable and satellite platforms starting October 16, 2026.

CHECKOUT has earned rave reviews, finishing its theatrical run with a New York Times article framing it as a satirical complement to the NAZA documentary, with CHECKOUT using humor to tackle terrorism and targeted killings. The film was produced by UCM and will be available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable and satellite platforms beginning October 16, 2026.

CHECKOUT showcases acclaimed actor Josh Pais (Joker, Dropout, Ray Donovan, The Good Wife), who underwent real spy and combat training for the role. Hollywood veteran Pais is surrounded by a cast of top-tier Israeli talent – Norman Issa, Dar Zuzovsky, Aki Avni, Yael Sharoni and Oz Zehavi – offering a timely take on the culture clash between the U.S and Israel.

Developed through the Sundance Institute Screenwriter's Lab, CHECKOUT is the debut full-feature film of Israeli Academy Award winner Jonathan Dekel who drew upon his own background in the Israeli Special Forces as well as unparalleled in-depth interviews with Mossad operatives. Rather than portraying spies as glamorous action heroes, CHECKOUT focuses on their insecurities, bureaucracy, and gnawing fear of failure.

The movie circles Dov (Josh Pais) – an American Jew and low-level spy – being vigorously interrogated by his skeptical Israeli superiors. Dov is forced to repeatedly retell what happened during his explosive final mission. Memories change, alternative facts surface, and different versions of the same events emerge blending into a psychedelic dark comedy thriller for the post-truth world.

The Hollywood Reporter praised CHECKOUT as "a Wes Anderson-ish espionage romp," while The Jerusalem Post reviewed the film as "an early Woody Allen movie crossed with the best spy spoofs."

"It took 12 years to make CHECKOUT because we wanted to make the anti-James Bond movie," said intelligence veteran-turned-filmmaker Jonathan Dekel, joined by his co-writer Shai Satran. "The Mossad's elite trusted us with the unglamorous truth – real spies don't ask for stirred martinis, they ask for receipts. Getting reimbursed is just as important to them as the mission itself. And sometimes so is their ego. That's what CHECKOUT reveals.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire CHECKOUT directly with the filmmakers.

CHECKOUT website:

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information visit: freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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Official FDM Trailer - CHECKOUT (2026)

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