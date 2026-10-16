Astrikos AI And NGSC Strengthen Strategic Collaboration To Expand In Vietnam

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astrikos AI today highlighted its ongoing collaboration with NGSC to explore technology opportunities and strengthen its presence in the Vietnam market. The collaboration brings together Astrikos AI's global technology capabilities and NGSC's local market expertise, customer ecosystem, and implementation experience, with a shared focus on business development and technology-driven growth in Vietnam.As part of this initiative, NGSC and Astrikos (Singapore) held a working session align on their Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy for Vietnam. The discussion focused on identifying potential business opportunities, strengthening customer engagement, and establishing a coordinated approach to developing technology projects that address the evolving needs of the Vietnam market.Vietnam presents growing opportunities for technology-led transformation across infrastructure, transportation, energy, and public services. The increasing need for connected systems, intelligent operations, and secure digital infrastructure is creating opportunities for organizations to adopt advanced technologies that improve operational visibility, efficiency, and decision-making. Through this collaboration, Astrikos AI and NGSC aim to explore solutions that align with these requirements and strengthen engagement with customers and industry stakeholders.The collaboration will prioritize key technology areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unified Operations Centres (UOC), and Smart City solutions. Both organizations will explore opportunities across aviation and smart transportation, smart cities, digital government, data centers, cloud, cybersecurity, enterprise digital transformation, energy and utilities, and oil and gas. Joint efforts will focus on GTM planning, customer engagement, business development, and identifying relevant technology projects.By bringing together complementary strengths, the collaboration aims to connect global technology capabilities with local market requirements. NGSC's understanding of the Vietnam business environment and customer ecosystem, combined with Astrikos AI's expertise in AI-driven infrastructure intelligence and integrated operational solutions, provides a foundation for exploring practical technology applications across multiple sectors. The working session marked an important step in aligning business priorities and identifying potential areas for joint engagement. Discussions focused on target sectors, customer relationships, business development coordination, and opportunities where AI and integrated operational intelligence can address real-world challenges. Both organizations will continue to explore potential projects and collaborative initiatives as they advance their engagement in Vietnam.Dr. Chinmay Hegde - CEO & Managing Director, Astrikos AI, said -“Vietnam represents an important market for exploring how AI and intelligent infrastructure solutions can address evolving operational and digital transformation needs. Our collaboration with NGSC brings together global technology capabilities and strong local market understanding, allowing us to work more closely with customers and identify opportunities that create meaningful value. We look forward to strengthening this relationship, exploring practical applications of AI and Unified Operations Centres, and developing solutions aligned with the needs of Vietnam's infrastructure and enterprise sectors.”Amit Garsund - Managing Directer of MEA and Head of Global sales, Astrikos AI -“Our collaboration with NGSC is an important step toward translating Astrikos AI's technology capabilities into meaningful business opportunities in Vietnam. By aligning our go-to-market strategy, strengthening customer engagement, and identifying sector-specific requirements, we aim to bring AI-driven infrastructure intelligence and integrated operational solutions closer to organizations across the region.”Ashwyn Bakshi - Chief Delivery Officer, Astrikos AI, added -“Successful technology partnerships are built on understanding local needs and delivering solutions that work in real-world environments. Our collaboration with NGSC gives us an opportunity to combine our expertise in AI-driven infrastructure intelligence with local market knowledge to explore practical solutions across smart cities, transportation, data centers, and other critical sectors. We look forward to working closely with the NGSC team to translate these opportunities into scalable solutions that deliver meaningful value to customers in Vietnam.”About Astrikos AIHeadquartered in Bengaluru, India, Astrikos is a fast-growing Infrastructure Intelligence company focused on helping organizations monitor, predict, and optimize critical systems in real time. The company delivers AI-driven solutions across Smart Cities, Industry 4.0/5.0, Data Centres, Utilities, Transport, Public Infrastructure, and other complex operational environments.By bringing together data from sensors, connected systems, and operational environments, Astrikos enables organizations to gain real-time visibility, improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and make informed decisions. Its technology supports the development of intelligent, connected, and resilient infrastructure, helping governments and enterprises advance their digital transformation initiatives.

Ali Sadhik Shaik

Astrikos AI

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Astrikos AI and NGSC Strengthen Strategic Collaboration to Expand in Vietnam News Provided By Astrikos AI October 16, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Waste Management



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