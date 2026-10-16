Toss The Coin's Rayai Featured In Vibecode30, Yourstory's Showcase Of 30 Of India's Best AI-Native Builders

RAYAI, by Toss the Coin Winner at YourStory's TechSparks 2026

Built by Toss the Coin, RayAI brings brand context, marketing workflows and AI tools together in one workspace.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RayAI, the AI marketing platform from Toss the Coin, has been featured in VibeCode30 2026, YourStory's showcase of 30 of India's leading AI-native builders. The cohort is being unveiled at TechSparks 2026 in Bengaluru.RayAI was born from Toss the Coin's own experience in marketing, addressing a fundamental challenge: how to harness AI across marketing tasks without losing sight of each client's unique brand, context, and workflows. It brings these elements together in a unified workspace, making AI more relevant, connected, and effective in everyday marketing.RayAI brings brand context, marketing workflows and AI tools together in one workspace. It is designed to help teams carry context through the marketing process, from understanding a task and making decisions to coordinating work, creating outputs and learning from the work.“RayAI was born from our experience of working with brands every day and seeing firsthand what it takes to make AI truly useful in marketing. We set out to build a system that brings brand context, marketing workflows, and AI together, enabling teams to move beyond isolated outputs to connected, context-driven execution,” said Swetha Sree Kannan, AI Director at Toss The Coin.“Being featured in VibeCode30 is an important milestone for our team and a recognition of the vision, thinking, and work that have gone into building RayAI.”Part of YourStory's TechSparks 2026, taking place in Bengaluru from October 13 to 15, VibeCode30 recognizes a new generation of AI-native builders who are leveraging AI-first tools and workflows to turn ideas into practical, working products.About RayAIRayAI is an AI marketing platform built by Toss the Coin to bring brand context, marketing workflows, and AI capabilities into one connected workspace. It helps teams move seamlessly from understanding and planning to content creation, execution, and continuous learning, with context carried through every stage of the marketing process. Learn more at co.About Toss the CoinToss the Coin is a full-suite B2B marketing consulting firm that helps businesses turn strategy into growth through integrated marketing programs, creative storytelling, and execution. Drawing on its own marketing expertise and proven workflows, the company built RayAI to bring brand knowledge, marketing intelligence, and AI-powered execution together in a connected platform. Learn more at co.Media ContactSaloni Peeti...

Saloni Peeti

Toss the Coin

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Toss the Coin's RayAI Featured in VibeCode30, YourStory's showcase of 30 of India's best AI-native builders News Provided By Toss the Coin Ltd October 16, 2026, 07:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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