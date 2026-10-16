Aanand L Rai Says 'Nakhrewaalii' Blends Humour, Heart And Offers A Different Take On Social Notions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Nakhrewaalii', has shared that the film blends humour, heart and offers a fresh perspective on social notions.

The trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and promises an entertaining take on love and expectations. The trailer explores how men view love, how they perceive the preferential treatment women receive, and the double standards they apply to women they date versus those they want to marry.

Talking about the film, the director-producer said,“'Nakhrewaalii' is a rom-com that brings together humour, heart and a fresh perspective on social notions. We've always believed in telling rooted stories that entertain while offering something new for audiences to engage with. With its quirky characters, light-hearted storytelling and a thought-provoking undertone, 'Nakhrewaalii' aims to strike a balance between laughter and a larger conversation, without losing its sense of fun”.

The film stars Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, and is directed by Rahul Shanklya. Produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow, led by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

The film builds its premise around a playful reversal of conventional romantic dynamics, with its tagline suggesting that sometimes a man must embrace the role traditionally associated with a woman to win the heart of his beloved. The film fuses light-hearted entertainment with themes such as gender equality, women's safety and social conditioning. It is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, and marks Rahul Shanklya's directorial debut. 'Nakhrewaalii' is set to release in cinemas on October 30, 2026.