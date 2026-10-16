BJP To Launch Nationwide Campaign To Counter Cong Claims On SIR, ECI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The BJP is preparing to launch a nationwide campaign next week to counter what it describes as misleading claims by the Congress party regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Through the proposed campaign, the BJP aims to present facts to the public and address questions and allegations raised by the opposition concerning the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

Party MPs, MLAs and other leaders are likely to be assigned responsibilities to take the campaign to the people in their respective constituencies. The initiative is expected to involve public outreach activities across the country to explain the party's position on the issue.

As part of its preparations, the BJP is developing a detailed 24-page document containing responses to questions and allegations raised by opposition parties. The document is expected to serve as reference material for party leaders and workers during public interactions and outreach programmes.

The party also plans to use social media and other communication platforms to reach a wider audience and communicate its arguments regarding the SIR and the Election Commission.

In addition to addressing the Congress's current allegations, the BJP intends to highlight what it alleges were instances of the misuse of the Election Commission and other institutions during previous Congress-led governments.

Party leaders are expected to use these examples to counter the opposition's criticism and present the BJP's account of the functioning of constitutional institutions under successive governments.

The proposed campaign comes amid a political debate over the SIR process and the role of the Election Commission. The BJP intends to use the initiative to explain its position on the issue and respond to the concerns and accusations raised by the Congress.

The campaign is expected to involve leaders and party workers at various levels, with constituency-level outreach forming a key part of the strategy. Through both direct public engagement and digital communication, the party aims to disseminate its arguments nationwide.