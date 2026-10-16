From Spacex To Tesla: Elon Musk's Most Profitable Companies In 2026

Here are five businesses that became the foundation of Elon Musk's commercial empire. Based on company valuations, influence and financial significance, they remain the most important pillars of his business portfolio.

Founded in 2002, Elon Musk launched SpaceX with roughly $100 million of his own money after the PayPal sale. He later admitted that he believed the company had less than a ten percent chance of succeeding. Today, that gamble stands as the most valuable venture in his business network.

The company's stock market debut valued it at about $1.75 trillion, and within days its market capitalization moved beyond $2 trillion, reaching around $2.43 trillion. Beyond rocket launches, the company owns satellite internet provider Starlink, which generated $4.4 billion in operating income during the previous year. SpaceX also sits at the center of Musk's expanding artificial intelligence ambitions through connections with xAI and X.

Musk invested approximately $80 million into Tesla in 2004 before becoming chief executive in 2008. What began as a niche electric vehicle maker eventually developed into one of the world's most valuable companies.

Tesla's market capitalization currently stands at roughly $1.5 trillion. Although competition increased and the company lost its position as the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer by sales to BYD during 2024, Musk continues to push Tesla beyond automobiles. The company is increasingly focused on autonomous driving systems, robotaxi plans and the Optimus humanoid robot project.

Among Musk's most ambitious projects is Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company he co-founded in 2016. The business is developing technology intended to connect the human nervous system directly with computers.

The company has already conducted brain implant procedures and reported having 21 trial participants globally in January. While the technology remains in an early stage, Neuralink has become one of the most closely watched names in the growing brain-interface sector.

Before SpaceX and Tesla, there was X.com. Founded in 1999, the online banking startup later became part of PayPal. When eBay acquired PayPal in 2002 for $1.5 billion, Musk reportedly received about $176 million from the transaction.

That payout became the financial foundation for the ventures that followed. Without X.com and PayPal, the funding required for later projects would have been far more difficult to secure.

Founded in 2016, The Boring Company focuses on tunnel construction and underground transportation systems. Its best-known project is the Vegas Loop, which uses Tesla vehicles to move passengers through tunnels beneath Las Vegas.

The company claims its technology can reduce congestion and lower costs for underground transport projects. Future developments have been outlined for locations including Dubai and Nashville. While some projects have drawn criticism and regulatory scrutiny, the company remains a key part of Musk's broader transportation ambitions.