Bengaluru Rain Alert: Showers May Return At 2 PM, Waterlogging Fears Rise

Bengaluru residents may need to prepare for another spell of rain on Friday, October 16, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the city. The forecast has raised concerns about renewed waterlogging and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas and on roads that struggled to cope with the recent downpour.

Rainfall activity has picked up across Karnataka as the northeast monsoon strengthens over southern India. Bengaluru and several other districts are likely to experience showers accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, potentially affecting daily commutes and outdoor activities.

Bengaluru Rain Alert: Commuters Face Waterlogging Concerns

The latest spell of rain comes after heavy showers lashed several parts of Bengaluru on Thursday evening, leaving roads waterlogged and disrupting traffic. Areas including Majestic, Jayanagar, KR Market and parts of the Bengaluru-Hosur Highway reported rainfall-related difficulties.

The renewed forecast has raised concerns about similar problems if intense showers return. Water accumulation on roads can slow traffic, make two-wheeler travel hazardous and create difficulties for pedestrians.

According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural are among the districts that may experience heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds reaching 30–40 kmph. The timing and intensity of rainfall may vary across neighbourhoods.

Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time, carry rain protection and exercise caution on slippery roads. Motorists should also avoid driving through flooded stretches where the depth of the water is uncertain.

Mysuru Yuva Dasara Programme Disrupted by Rain

Meanwhile, heavy rain and strong winds disrupted Yuva Dasara celebrations in Mysuru on Thursday evening. The weather affected the outdoor programme, forcing organisers to cancel the event as conditions deteriorated.

Reports said a speaker tower near the stage fell amid strong winds, raising safety concerns for the thousands of spectators gathered at the venue. The collapse reportedly occurred shortly before singer Sid Sriram was expected to perform. No one was reported to be at the spot when the structure fell.

The programme was eventually called off as rain continued, disrupting the celebrations and disappointing attendees who had gathered to watch the performances.

The incident highlighted the challenges of organising large outdoor events during periods of unsettled weather. Heavy rain and strong winds can pose risks to temporary stages, lighting equipment, sound systems and other structures.

Rain Forecast Across Karnataka

Bengaluru is not the only part of Karnataka expected to experience unsettled weather. Several districts across the state's southern, coastal and Malnad regions may also receive rain and thunderstorms over the coming days.

The weather conditions could affect road travel, outdoor gatherings and daily activities. Residents are advised to follow official weather updates and local advisories, particularly when thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast.

With waterlogging concerns returning in Bengaluru and outdoor celebrations affected in Mysuru, the latest spell of rain is a reminder for residents and event organisers to remain alert as Karnataka experiences renewed rainfall activity.