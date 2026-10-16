Kazmunaygas-Aero Signs Aircraft Refuelling Deal With U.S. National Airlines

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, has signed an agreement with U.S. airline National Airlines to provide aircraft refueling services, the Kazakh company reported.

The first flight under the agreement, a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft operating on the Hong Kong-Turkistan-Amsterdam route, was serviced on October 16 at Turkistan International Airport.

“The agreement covers airports where KazMunayGas-Aero operates, including Astana, Almaty, Karaganda, Shymkent and Turkistan. This allows the carrier to plan stopovers at different locations across Kazakhstan while working with a single fuel supplier”, KMG said.

For cargo airlines operating long-haul flights through Central Asia, supply reliability and fuel quality are of particular importance. The start of cooperation with a major US operator marks a step toward expanding the range of services provided to foreign airlines and strengthening the position of Kazakh airports in the international air cargo transportation network.

The initiative is being implemented as part of broader efforts to develop Kazakhstan's transport and logistics sector and strengthen the country's role as a reliable Eurasian aviation hub, in line with the instructions of the head of state.

KazMunayGas-Aero said it will continue expanding its cooperation with foreign airlines. The subsidiary of KazMunayGas currently provides services to around 50 foreign carriers.

National Airlines is a U.S. airline headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializing in cargo and passenger charter services. Its fleet includes wide-body Boeing 747 and Boeing 777 freighters. The carrier transports commercial, oversized, and specialized cargo.