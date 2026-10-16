Kyrgyzstan Builds Leather Plant For Up To 1,000 Hides Day

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is building the Asyl Teri leather processing plant in the Chuy region, with a capacity of up to 1,000 cattle hides per day, the Cabinet of Ministers said.

Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments Bakyt Torobaev inspected the construction progress at the Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone in the Ysyk-Ata district on Oct. 15.

“The plant will have a capacity of up to 1,000 cattle hides per day. The enterprise will provide at least 60 permanent jobs and make it possible to establish hide processing across all regions of the country, increase the output of higher value-added products, and expand the export potential of the Kyrgyz Republic,” the Cabinet said.

The plant is expected to introduce modern production technologies and wastewater treatment systems. Torobaev instructed responsible officials to ensure that construction is completed on time and to the required quality standards. The statement did not specify the completion date, the cost of the project, or the investor.

Meanwhile, the Chuy region is located in northern Kyrgyzstan and borders Kazakhstan. The Ysyk-Ata district is one of its administrative districts. Livestock breeding is one of the traditional branches of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan, and cattle hides are a by-product of meat production.

The Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone is a site where processing enterprises are located close to agricultural producers. The leather plant is meant to allow hide processing across all regions of the country and to increase the output of higher value-added products.