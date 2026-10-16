Future Travel Starts Now: The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day Is About To Begin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day will run from October 20 to 23 across Wuhu, Moganshan, and Xiazhu Lake. Themed“Future Travel Starts Now,” the event gathers global media, KOLs, and user representatives for an immersive journey spanning cities, mountains, and wetlands to showcase the technological achievements and travel lifestyle championed by JETOUR's“Travel” philosophy.









Future Travel: Embedding Technology in Every Journey

JETOUR believes technology must be validated through real-world journeys rather than confined to exhibitions. Leveraging the Group's expertise in artificial intelligence, intelligent driving, intelligent chassis, and smart cabins, JETOUR translates cutting-edge innovations into tangible mobility experiences. The XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent AWD and GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture ensure stability across challenging conditions like mountain terrains, steep slopes, water crossings, and gravel.

Concurrently, the C-DM hybrid system balances high performance with energy efficiency for versatile urban and long-distance travel. Technologies such as intelligent driving assistance and efficient energy replenishment further enhance convenience on the road. Complemented by intuitive, quiet, and spacious smart cabins that make both driving and relaxation more enjoyable, these technologies go beyond merely boosting vehicle performance. They address diverse real-world needs, enabling users to explore further with ultimate comfort and ease.

Bridging the World Through“Travel + ”: Telling the JETOUR Brand Story

Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has remained committed to its“Travel+” strategy, embedding travel scenarios into every aspect of product development. At present, JETOUR has entered over 100 countries and regions, with cumulative global sales surpassing 2.56 million units. The brand also ranks No. 1 in SUV sales among Chinese brands across several overseas markets. Its brand philosophy,“Travel Worldwide,” continues to inspire and engage a rapidly growing global community of users. The upcoming 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day will further showcase how JETOUR expands the boundaries of“Travel+” through technology and user experience.

Future travel is not a distant vision, but a lifestyle ready to be embraced today. This October, JETOUR will join hands with guests from around the world to witness the application of cutting-edge technology in real-world travel scenarios.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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