MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY) (ATMYF) (K8J0) Announces Financing

October 15, 2026 4:23 PM EDT | Source: Antimony Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the " Company " or " ATMY ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise up to $3,000,000 through an offering of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") to be priced at $0.30 per Unit (the " Offering "). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Common Share for a period of two years following the completion of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration and development activities on its Bald Hill Antimony Project, as well as for general working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 21, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), the Offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption "). The securities offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. "U.S. person" and "United States" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Atkinson, CEO and President

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Simone, President, Simone Capital Inc.

416-881-5154, ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Antimony Resources Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Antimony Resources Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.