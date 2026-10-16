US Considers Using 'Mother Of All Bombs' Against Iran, CNN Reports

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Pentagon is developing new plans for strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities, including the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, widely known as the“Mother of All Bombs.”

CNN reported the development, citing unnamed U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

According to the report, U.S. President Donald Trump could consider deploying the bomb, also known as MOAB, if he decides to resume strikes against Iran before or after the midterm elections.

CNN said Trump had instructed the military to prepare additional strike plans targeting various Iranian facilities, including the country's energy infrastructure. Possible attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities are also under discussion, including targets in the Mount Kazma area.

The report noted that although MOAB can cause extensive destruction across large areas, it was not designed to penetrate deep underground or reach heavily fortified subterranean facilities.

According to CNN, the weapon's first-ever use against Iran could trigger a significant escalation of the conflict. Questions also remain over the extent to which its deployment would help the United States achieve its strategic objectives.

Military operations between the United States and Iran began on February 28, 2026, and are currently continuing at a reduced level of intensity.