Azerbaijani Press Council Congress Forms Presidium, Three Commissions
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Presidium, Secretariat, Counting and Mandate Commissions have been established at the 9th Congress of the Press Council of Azerbaijan, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
The congress will be presided over by two deputy chairmen of the Press Council, in accordance with the results of the vote.
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