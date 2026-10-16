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Strengthening Long-Term Competitiveness of Cooling Plate Brands Through Independent IP

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SUZHOU, China, October 16, 2026 - Trumony Aluminum Limited, a manufacturer of aluminum cooling plates and cooling tubes used in electric vehicle (EV) battery packs and battery energy storage systems (BESS), operates its cooling plate business on a combination of registered quality certifications, an export footprint spanning 56 countries and regions, and a stated intellectual property and legal compliance program. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, where it operates 100,000 square meters of workshops, testing centers and laboratories, according to its corporate profile.Cooling plate demand and the compliance baselineDemand for liquid cooling plates is expanding across both mobility and stationary storage applications. Market Research Future estimates the global EV battery cooling plate market at USD 3.01 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 16.13 billion by 2035. Separately, BIS Research and Business Wire report that the stationary BESS liquid cooling market is expected to grow from USD 4.23 billion in 2024 to USD 24.51 billion by 2033, equivalent to a 21.55% compound annual growth rate. Market Growth Reports estimates that aluminum-based cooling plates account for approximately 64% of cooling plate installations, a share it attributes to high thermal conductivity and cost-effectiveness.Industry compliance references list IATF 16949, ISO 9001, CE and RoHS among the standards applicable to liquid cooling plates used in EV and BESS applications. For suppliers, certification status and traceable legal documentation therefore function as procurement inputs rather than marketing claims: an automotive or energy storage buyer typically checks certificate numbers and issuing bodies before a cooling plate design is released to volume production.Certification and quality system factsThe cold plate produced by Trumony Aluminum Limited is certified to IATF 16949, under certificate number 0489498 issued by IATF, applicable worldwide. The company's cooling tube is certified to ISO 9001, under certificate number 132998 issued by IAF, applicable worldwide. Both registrations are recorded in the company's published certification documentation and can be checked against the issuing authorities named on the certificates.Production quality control on Trumony's cooling plate lines includes 100% air leakage testing and dimensional testing, according to its published capability data. Optional test protocols listed by the company include helium tightness testing, voltage resistance testing, hydrostatic strength testing, burst testing, and high-temperature and low-temperature resistance testing. The company's cooling plates are produced from Aluminum 3003. Cooling efficiency and thickness are supplied as customized parameters rather than fixed catalogue values, and customization options stated by the company include dimensions, cooling efficiency and logo marking.Intellectual property, trademarks and legal positionTrumony states that its cooling plate and cooling tube development programs are supported by registered intellectual property. As of publication, the company has not released a consolidated schedule of cooling plate invention patent numbers, utility model registrations, design registrations or software copyright records, and no verified overseas trademark registration numbers or trademark enforcement case references are publicly available for attribution. Those identifiers remain subject to official disclosure and, once disclosed, should be checked against the relevant national or regional intellectual property office records.Where identifiers are not independently verifiable, the practical approach for procurement and engineering teams is to rely on documentation that can be traced to a primary source: certification numbers, issuing authorities, registry entries, and the test records attached to a delivered batch. Trumony's currently checkable documentation set consists of its IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 registrations and its published quality-control test regime.Manufacturing footprint and market reachTrumony Aluminum Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, described in its corporate profile as a traditional cultural and commercial hub. The company reports 100,000 square meters of standard workshops supported by high-standard testing centers and laboratories, approximately 220 employees, and an R&D team of 25 engineers. Published corporate data states annual output of 600,000 units.Exports account for 40% of the company's business, according to its corporate profile. Products are shipped to 56 countries and regions, including markets in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Russia, with the European Union, the United States and India listed as main markets. The thermal management portfolio covers liquid-cooling components for power battery packs, liquid-cooling components for energy storage battery packs, and liquid-cooling components for high heat flux density heat exchange.Green production and low-carbon progressThe Trumony corporate profile states a long-term vision of green development and continuous contribution to global carbon neutrality goals. As of publication, no third-party verified carbon footprint assessment, lifecycle assessment or zero-carbon certification covering the company's cooling plate manufacturing lines was available for citation, and any related figures remain subject to official disclosure. In the absence of verified third-party data, the company's environmental position is currently expressed as green production and low-carbon progress rather than as a quantified or certified carbon claim.Applications and reported field experiencePublished application records describe cooling plate deployment in battery pack thermal management for EV programs, including a project in France, and in battery pack heat dissipation for energy storage systems operating under high-temperature conditions, including a project in which epoxy coating was specified as a special requirement. These records indicate that cooling plate specification in storage applications is frequently driven by coating and corrosion requirements in addition to thermal performance.One published case record describes an automotive OEM customer in Germany that has used Trumony cooling components for two years, with low-noise operation cited as a reported performance highlight. Company case records also list an automotive OEM project in Vietnam and an energy storage system pack project in China. Customer names for those projects have not been publicly disclosed and are therefore not attributed in this report.Brand statementIn its published corporate profile, the company states:“Helping technology get off the ground and helping customers succeed” is its mission, and“adhering to the concept of green development and continuously contributing to the global carbon neutrality goal” is its long-term vision. The same profile lists customer-centric operation, a striver-oriented culture, embracing change on the basis of tradition, and harmonious development among the values the company states it follows.The company describes its operating approach as lean production management, a strict and stable quality system, and consultative market service. No independent third-party rating of these management practices was available at the time of publication.Closing outlookCooling plate qualification in EV and BESS programs is increasingly decided on documentation as much as on hardware: certificate numbers that can be checked, quality-control records that can be traced to a batch, and intellectual property positions that can be verified in a public registry. Trumony's checkable position today rests on its IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 registrations, its stated 100% air leakage and dimensional testing regime, its Aluminum 3003 material specification, and an export record across 56 countries and regions. Items the company has not yet published in verifiable form - patent and design registration identifiers, overseas trademark enforcement outcomes, and carbon performance data - remain open points against which future disclosure can be measured.Fact-check summaryCold plate certification: IATF 16949, certificate number 0489498, issued by IATF, applicable worldwide. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited certification records.Cooling tube certification: ISO 9001, certificate number 132998, issued by IAF, applicable worldwide. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited certification records.Company establishment: 2017. Headquarters: Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited corporate profile.Facility and workforce: 100,000 square meters of workshops, testing centers and laboratories; approximately 220 employees; 25 engineers in R&D. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited corporate profile.Output and trade data: 600,000 units annual output; 40% export ratio; products shipped to 56 countries and regions; main markets European Union, United States and India. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited corporate profile.Material and customization: Aluminum 3003; customized cooling efficiency and thickness; customization of dimensions, cooling efficiency and logo. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited product specification data.Quality control: 100% air leakage test and dimensional test; optional helium tightness, voltage resistance, hydrostatic strength, burst, high-temperature and low-temperature resistance tests. Source: Trumony Aluminum Limited capability data.Market sizing: EV battery cooling plate market at USD 3.01 billion in 2024, projected to USD 16.13 billion by 2035. Source: Market Research Future.BESS liquid cooling market: USD 4.23 billion in 2024 to USD 24.51 billion by 2033, 21.55% CAGR. Source: BIS Research / Business Wire.Material share: aluminum-based cooling plates at approximately 64% of installations. Source: Market Growth Reports.Patent numbers, utility model and design registrations, software copyright records, overseas trademark registration numbers and enforcement references: not publicly disclosed at the time of publication; subject to official disclosure.Carbon footprint, lifecycle assessment or zero-carbon certification data: not independently verified at the time of publication; subject to official disclosure.

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Brand Strength: Trumony Aluminum Earns Global Trust in Cooling Plates via Innovation & Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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