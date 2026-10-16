MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a significant milestone in collegiate support as veteran American football coach Kevin Sumlin officially announces Noah B., a dedicated undergraduate student at Florida Atlantic University, as the recipient of the one-time Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes. Designed to champion undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional dedication both in the classroom and in athletic competition, the initiative celebrates individuals who embody resilience, discipline, and leadership.The selection of Noah B. highlights a commitment to academic and athletic excellence. As a student athlete balancing rigorous coursework with competitive athletics, Noah B. exemplifies the core principles that Kevin Sumlin champions throughout his storied career in collegiate athletics. By relieving a portion of the financial burdens associated with undergraduate education, the scholarship enables recipients to focus intensely on their academic degrees and athletic development.The formal presentation of the award features Kevin Sumlin and his wife, Julie Sumlin, personally honoring Noah B. for his achievements. The presence of Kevin Sumlin and Julie Sumlin at the presentation underscores the personal investment the founders hold in mentoring the next generation of leaders. Through this one-time award, Kevin Sumlin extends his decades-long legacy of mentorship beyond the football field, directly investing in the future of ambitious undergraduate scholars across the nation.While founded with roots in Houston, Texas, the program operates as a national initiative, remaining purposefully unbound to any single U.S. city or state. Undergraduate students enrolled in accredited institutions nationwide are evaluated based on their character, academic performance, and dedication to teamwork. Kevin Sumlin ensures that the selection process prioritizes individuals who display true perseverance through adversity."Supporting student athletes who understand the parallel demands of education and athletics remains vital for community development," states Kevin Sumlin regarding the mission of the award. Through the leadership of Kevin Sumlin, the scholarship continues to bridge the gap between athletic achievement and long-term academic success, setting a high standard for student support nationwide.For more information regarding the scholarship guidelines, future announcements, and program details, visit the official website at .About Us The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is a dedicated philanthropic organization established to support exceptional undergraduate students balancing academic and athletic commitments. Founded to honor values of resilience, teamwork, and leadership, the organization provides essential financial assistance to promising scholars. The core mission centers on empowering ambitious students to achieve their educational and career objectives without undue financial strain.Website:

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Kevin and Julie Sumlin Present Prestigious Undergraduate Honor via The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes News Provided By The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes October 16, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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