Leagend Show Robust Manufacturing And Business Capabilities Through Global Trade Shows And Successful Kickstarter Launch

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From global exhibitions to crowdfunding success, leagend shows robust manufacturing, innovation, and global business abilities in automotive aftermarket.

- leagend ManagementLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a top and professional manufacturer of automotive battery testing, monitoring, charging, and starting solutions, is strengthening its international presence through a series of major industry events and product development milestones. With participation in the Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), and AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 in Poland, alongside the successful Kickstarter campaign for its JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D supercapacitor jump starters, the company continues to demonstrate its commitment to technological innovation, robust manufacturing capabilities, and global business cooperation.These initiatives reflect leagend's integrated approach to international business development: combining product research and development, manufacturing expertise, global market engagement, and new product launches to serve the evolving needs of automotive aftermarket professionals, distributors, importers, retailers, and strategic partners worldwide.Connecting with Global Partners at Major International ExhibitionsThroughout October 2026, leagend has actively engaged with international buyers, industry professionals, and potential business partners across multiple important trade show platforms.At AUTOMOTIVE PARTS EXPO 2026 in Poland, held October 9–11 at PTAK Warsaw Expo, leagend presented its automotive product portfolio to professionals in the European aftermarket. The exhibition provided an opportunity to introduce the company's latest technologies, exchange market insights, and explore cooperation opportunities with businesses seeking reliable automotive electronic products and differentiated solutions.At the Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, held October 13–16 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, leagend showcased its supercapacitor jump starter series and broader automotive product lineup. Particular attention was given to supercapacitor technology, extreme-temperature performance, permanent vehicle installation, smart-app connectivity, and solutions designed to support vehicle battery maintenance and starting reliability.Meanwhile, at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), taking place October 15–19 in Guangzhou, China, leagend continues to welcome professional visitors and potential partners at Hall 9.2, Booth C37–38. Growing visitor engagement and active business discussions reflect the importance of face-to-face communication in building international relationships and identifying new opportunities across diverse markets.Across these exhibitions, leagend is presenting more than individual products. The company is demonstrating its ability to serve a broad range of automotive aftermarket needs through a comprehensive portfolio that includes battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, supercapacitor jump starters, and supercapacitor starting batteries.Advancing Automotive Starting Technology Through JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-DAlongside its exhibition activities, leagend has reached another important milestone with the successful Kickstarter campaign for its JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D, expanding its presence in the intelligent automotive starting solutions market.Designed around supercapacitor technology, leagend JS300 PRO series offers an alternative to conventional portable jump starters that rely on built-in chemical batteries. Rather than requiring users to store a separate jump starter, maintain its charge, and retrieve it when needed, the system is designed for permanent installation in a vehicle, supporting an always-ready starting solution.leagend JS300 PRO integrates supercapacitor-based starting capability with intelligent battery monitoring and management features. Its smart-app connectivity provides access to relevant vehicle battery and starting-system information, while features such as self-learning and Drive Mode support a more proactive approach to vehicle starting and battery management.leagend JS300 PRO-D further distinguishes itself with an onboard display that presents key information about the vehicle battery and supercapacitor jump starter, including state-of-charge information. Both models combine smart-app connectivity with a focus on convenience, readiness, and performance under demanding environmental conditions.By successfully funding the Kickstarter campaign, leagend has advanced these products beyond traditional product promotion and established an additional channel for engaging with early adopters, technology enthusiasts, and potential customers in international markets. The campaign also complements the company's wider business development strategy by bringing innovative automotive solutions to a broader audience.For distributors, importers, automotive aftermarket brands, and other industry partners, leagend JS300 PRO series represents an opportunity to explore a differentiated product category built around supercapacitor technology and intelligent vehicle battery management.Demonstrating Robust Manufacturing and Business Capabilitiesleagend's recent activities highlight the complementary strengths that underpin its global business development strategy.A comprehensive automotive product portfolio. By offering products spanning battery testing, monitoring, charging, diagnostics, and starting solutions, leagend can support partners seeking to develop or expand their automotive aftermarket product ranges through a single professional manufacturing partner.A commitment to product development and innovation. From low-power-consumption battery monitors to advanced supercapacitor jump starters, leagend continues to develop solutions addressing practical challenges faced by vehicle owners and automotive professionals. The JS300 PRO series illustrates the company's efforts to combine hardware engineering, intelligent functionality, and application-oriented design.Active international market engagement. Participation in major exhibitions across Europe and Asia enables leagend to communicate directly with prospective customers, understand regional market requirements, present new technologies, and develop relationships with potential distributors and strategic partners.Multiple channels for business development. Traditional trade shows and digital product launches serve different but complementary purposes. Exhibitions facilitate direct technical discussions and commercial negotiations, while crowdfunding campaigns provide an additional channel for introducing innovations and engaging with international audiences.Together, these activities demonstrate leagend's focus on connecting product innovation with practical commercial opportunities. The company's objective is not only to introduce new products but also to establish sustainable cooperation with partners seeking consistent product development, professional manufacturing capabilities, and long-term business growth in the global automotive aftermarket.Building Long-Term Partnerships Across Global MarketsAs the automotive aftermarket continues to evolve, demand for intelligent battery management, dependable starting solutions, and integrated automotive electronic products creates new opportunities for manufacturers and distribution partners.leagend welcomes inquiries from international distributors, importers, wholesalers, retailers, automotive aftermarket brands, OEM/ODM partners, and other businesses interested in developing cooperation. Potential areas of collaboration include product distribution, customized product development, private-label projects, and the expansion of automotive product portfolios into new markets.Through continued investment in product innovation, active participation in international industry events, and engagement with customers and partners worldwide, leagend aims to strengthen its position as a trusted professional manufacturer and long-term business partner in the global automotive aftermarket.About leagendleagend is a top and professional manufacturer specializing in automotive battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, supercapacitor jump starters, and related automotive electronic solutions. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company focuses on product development, engineering innovation, and manufacturing to serve customers and business partners in international automotive aftermarket markets.Business InquiriesCompanies interested in distribution, OEM/ODM cooperation, private-label projects, or other business opportunities are welcome to contact leagend.Email:...Website:

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend Show Robust Manufacturing and Business Capabilities Through Global Trade Shows and Successful Kickstarter Launch News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 16, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology



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