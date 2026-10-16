Registration Opens For The 2027 Nobel Master International Invention Exhibition In Taiwan

2027 Nobel Master International Invention Exhibition, 9–11 March 2027, Hsinchu County, Taiwan

Inventors, companies, universities and student teams worldwide are invited to exhibit in Hsinchu County, Taiwan, from 9 to 11 March 2027

HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nobel International Invention Association has opened online registration for the 2027 Nobel Master International Invention Exhibition, to be held from 9 to 11 March 2027 at Hsinchu County Gymnasium (Zhubei Dome) in Zhubei City, Hsinchu County, Taiwan. Registration closes at 18:00 Taiwan time on 31 January 2027, or earlier if all booths are taken.Organized under the Association's mission to "inspire creativity, advance invention and drive human progress," the exhibition brings international competition, expert review, academic exchange and commercialization together in one event. The jury is expected to include Nobel Laureates as well as international scholars and professors, and major awards are planned to be presented in person by Nobel Laureates at the awards ceremony on 11 March 2027. The final list of judges and presenters is subject to official announcement by the Association.Entries are open to companies, individuals, research and development teams and student teams from around the world. Each work is entered and judged individually in one of three groups: Elementary & Junior High (elementary and junior high school students), Senior High (senior high and vocational students), and University & Institutions (tertiary students, individuals, companies and research institutions). Awards include the Grand Special Award, International Special Awards presented by partner invention organizations, the Youth Innovation Award, and gold, silver and bronze medals.The exhibition offers 450 booths in total: 350 single display booths (1 × 0.45 × 2.5 m, USD 850 for one work) and 100 standard booths (3 × 3 × 2.5 m, USD 1,700 for one work). Standard-booth exhibitors may add up to two further works at USD 330 each, for a maximum of three works. Fees include venue use, basic electricity, a participation certificate and judging. Awards are determined through judging; the participation fee does not guarantee any award or ranking. Registration is completed entirely online, and the full fee is paid online by credit card when the entry is submitted; entries without payment cannot be accepted.The program begins with setup on 8 March, followed by the opening ceremony and judging on 9 March, business matching on 10 March, and the awards and closing ceremony on the morning of 11 March. The exhibition is open to visitors from 9:00 to 17:00 each day.The Association is led by its president, Teng Hung-Chi, known as "the Edison of Taiwan," who has nearly 40 years of experience in invention and four iENA gold medals. The Association works with invention partners in 54 countries and regions.In a video message marking the Association's launch in 2026, Randy W. Schekman, a 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, said: "Innovation is the core driving force of human progress, and inventors are the source of such force."Registration and full entry details are available at .About the Nobel International Invention AssociationThe Nobel International Invention Association is a non-profit organization founded in Taiwan in 2026. It connects scientists, inventors, enterprises and academic institutions to advance technology transfer, industry–academia collaboration and the international visibility of inventions.

Teng Li-Wei, Secretary General

Nobel International Invention Association

+886 4 2301 7000

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Registration Opens for the 2027 Nobel Master International Invention Exhibition in Taiwan News Provided By Howdy Creative Co., Ltd. October 16, 2026, 06:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Science, Technology



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