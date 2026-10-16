'Conspiracy To Seize Power': Piyush Goyal Attacks Congress Over 'Regime Change' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday accused the Congress party of conspiring to seize power by creating anarchy in the country, saying the use of the term“regime change” made it clear that the opposition's fight was not about electoral reforms, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“The use of terms like 'Regime Change' makes it clear that their fight is not for electoral reform, not for SIR, not for Gyanesh Kumar, not for the bright future of the country's youth. Rather, this is their conspiracy to seize power by creating Anarchy in the country,” Goyal posted on X.

The remarks came amid a political row over the“regime change” statement made by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan at a press conference on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, also launched a scathing attack on Congress, alleging that its objective was to capture power by creating anarchy rather than address concerns relating to the Election Commission and the electoral process.

Goyal also shared Rajnath Singh's remarks referring to the situation in Bangladesh. Singh accused the opposition of drawing inspiration from the neighbouring country and seeking to bring down the government.

“They want to change the regime like in Bangladesh and openly mention in their press conference that they are motivated by Bangladesh and talk about bringing down the government. It clearly shows that their sole agenda is to destroy democratic institutions.

“They are using words such as 'regime change', which clearly shows that their fight is neither for the Election Commission nor for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), nor against Gyanesh Kumar, nor for the bright future of the youth. They simply want power by creating anarchy in the nation. When political selfishness is placed above truth or the nation's interests, democratic discourse, instead of being guided by facts, becomes a victim of obstinacy and malicious propaganda,” Singh said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also targeted the opposition over the remarks, saying the reference to regime change had exposed the alleged objective behind the protests.

“It's done bro, everything is exposed!! After all, it was all about 'Regime Change'... In the end, the secret hidden in the heart came to the lips! The whole game is about grabbing the seat of power... and for that, why not provoke students and farmers, spread hatred in the name of caste and language, or tarnish the image of the country's esteemed institutions? Spreading anarchy under the guise of a movement is precisely 'their' objective,” CM Fadnavis posted on X.

CM Fadnavis also shared a video of Prashant Bhushan's press conference.

At the press conference on Thursday, Bhushan openly acknowledged the demand for regime change, stating,“Yes, we want regime change.”