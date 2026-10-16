Imran Khan's Partner Lekha Washington Breaks Silence After Actor Asked To Leave India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Imran Khan's partner, Lekha Washington, has shared her maiden reaction after superstar Aamir Khan's nephew was asked to leave India for attending a protest in Mumbai, marking her first response to the development.

On October 15, Imran was issued a notice by the Mumbai Police asking him to leave India by October 28, days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.

The action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in such a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

After the actor was ordered to leave India, his partner Lekha shared a picture of them from the prison van after they were detained on October 10.

Lekha captioned the picture: "Just” along with a gamut of heart emojis.

Imran Khan is now set to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.

Imran is considering filing a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court against the notice from FRRO and for which he has engaged MZM Legal LLp as his counsel. Zulfiqar Memon, the managing partner of MZM Legal, was contacted for his input on the matter. He refused to comment at this stage.

On October 13, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan.

Talking about Imran, he first appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1998 and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992. He made his adult acting debut in 2008 with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which was a success.

After the failure of his next two films, he then starred in a number of commercially successful romantic comedies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and the action comedy thriller Delhi Belly. This was followed by a series of box-office flops and a hiatus.

He was seen in a cameo appearance lately in the Vir Das film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. It also stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. The film marked Imran's comeback roughly ten years after he last starred in Katti Batti in 2015.