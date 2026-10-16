A Week Of Flavour At Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights!

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At, guests can gather for a comforting, perfect for a relaxed weekend meal with family and friends.offers another reason to visit, featuring quality cuts served in the pub's lively atmosphere.

Every Sunday from 12:00 PM till 5:00 PM

Every Tuesday from 6:00 PM till 11:00 PM

Over at, guests can unwind with the daily, or enjoy the, featuring a generous selection of Italian favourites in a relaxed setting.

Daily from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM

Daily from 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM

Every Saturday from 1:00 PM till 4:00 PM

With something to enjoy throughout the week, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights brings together great food, relaxed settings, and memorable dining moments.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, Dubai

For more information, please call +971 4 435 0352

Email: ...

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights is a 537-room five-star city hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, affiliated with Radisson Blu, part of Radisson Hotel Group. Located in Barsha Heights, the hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a Kids' Club for business travelers, leisure guests, families, and extended-stay visitors.

Read more about the hotel, on the hotel Website