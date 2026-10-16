A Week Of Flavour At Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights!
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Enjoy a week of memorable dining at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, with a variety of offers designed for every occasion. From relaxed meals with family and friends to after-work drinks and casual gatherings, there is always something to enjoy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Every Sunday from 12:00 PM till 5:00 PM Steak Tuesdays:
Every Tuesday from 6:00 PM till 11:00 PM Over at Prego's, guests can unwind with the daily Aperitivo Happy Hour, or enjoy the Unlimited Business Lunch, featuring a generous selection of Italian favourites in a relaxed setting. Timings: Aperitivo Happy Hour:
Daily from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM Unlimited Business Lunch:
Daily from 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM La Dolce Vita Brunch:
Every Saturday from 1:00 PM till 4:00 PM With something to enjoy throughout the week, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights brings together great food, relaxed settings, and memorable dining moments. Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, Dubai For more information, please call +971 4 435 0352 Email: ... Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights is a 537-room five-star city hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, affiliated with Radisson Blu, part of Radisson Hotel Group. Located in Barsha Heights, the hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a Kids' Club for business travelers, leisure guests, families, and extended-stay visitors. Read more about the hotel, on the hotel Website
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn At Nelson's, guests can gather for a comforting Sunday Roast, perfect for a relaxed weekend meal with family and friends. Steak Tuesdays offers another reason to visit, featuring quality cuts served in the pub's lively atmosphere. Timings: Sunday Roast:
Every Sunday from 12:00 PM till 5:00 PM Steak Tuesdays:
Every Tuesday from 6:00 PM till 11:00 PM Over at Prego's, guests can unwind with the daily Aperitivo Happy Hour, or enjoy the Unlimited Business Lunch, featuring a generous selection of Italian favourites in a relaxed setting. Timings: Aperitivo Happy Hour:
Daily from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM Unlimited Business Lunch:
Daily from 12:00 PM till 3:00 PM La Dolce Vita Brunch:
Every Saturday from 1:00 PM till 4:00 PM With something to enjoy throughout the week, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights brings together great food, relaxed settings, and memorable dining moments. Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights, Dubai For more information, please call +971 4 435 0352 Email: ... Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights is a 537-room five-star city hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, affiliated with Radisson Blu, part of Radisson Hotel Group. Located in Barsha Heights, the hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a Kids' Club for business travelers, leisure guests, families, and extended-stay visitors. Read more about the hotel, on the hotel Website
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment