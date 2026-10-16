Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata Police Introduce New App To Trace Missing Persons During Pandal Hopping

Kolkata Durga Puja: Durga Puja brings massive crowds to Kolkata streets and pandals. Little kids and senior citizens often get lost in this heavy rush. Kolkata Police has taken a special step to solve this problem. They launched the 'Bandhu' app right from the Lalbazar police headquarters.

Kolkata Police will help you find missing loved ones in the Puja crowd:

Police will put a special band on children's wrists using this app. If a child goes missing in the Puja crowd, the Bandhu app will help track them down quickly. Kolkata Police will also help find other missing persons. They have arranged ten special vehicles for the city's ten divisions. These vehicles will patrol the city and help with rescue work.

The main highlight of this initiative is a special QR code band for kids. Parents can register on the Bandhu app in advance. They need to enter details like the child's name, parent's name, phone number, and address. After that, they can tie the QR code band on the child's wrist. If a child gets lost in the pandal crowd, anyone can scan that QR code. The saved details will help contact the parents and bring the child back safely.

Kolkata Police started this special drive to keep people of all ages safe during the Puja rush, not just kids. They are using technology so that the fear of getting lost does not ruin the festive mood. We now have to see how well the Bandhu app and this special police setup work during the Puja days.

Bandhu Kolkata 2026 | A Friend in Need

Today, the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, Shri Ajay Nand, IPS, flagged off the Bandhu Kolkata vehicles from Lalbazar in the presence of other senior officers of Kolkata Police.

Dedicated to assisting missing children, women and senior citizens and facilitating their safe reunion with their families, Bandhu Kolkata reflects Kolkata Police's commitment to care, compassion and public safety during the festive season.

The service will be available from 15.10.2026 to 20.10.2026, every day from 4:00 PM till the festivities conclude.

Helpline Numbers:

Bandhu Kolkata: 9163737373 | Missing Persons Squad, Lalbazar: 033-22505153 / 033-22141835 | Lalbazar Control Room: 100 / 033-22505090 / 033-22143230 | DCPO, Kolkata & South 24 Parganas: 1098.

This Durga Puja, Kolkata Police stands ready to help, care and reunite loved ones.

Bandhu Kolkata - A Friend in Need, Always by Your Side.

- Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) October 15, 2026