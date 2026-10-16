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An Overview of China's Basin Faucet Industry and Key Manufacturers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 16, 2026 - Five China-based manufacturers of basin faucets are featured in this 2026 industry review, led by Ehoo Plumbing Co., Ltd., a faucet manufacturer established in 2002 and located in Quanzhou, Fujian Province. The other companies are Kaiping City Garden Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Quanzhou Gallant Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Kingsdom Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., and Kaiping Huagao Sanitary Technology Co., Ltd. The review considers company-published information, available product specifications, manufacturing background and publicly available industry research to provide an overview of China's basin faucet manufacturing sector.Bathroom faucets anchor a growing global fixture marketThe global faucet market is projected to grow from USD 26.8 billion in 2026 to USD 45.5 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 7.8%, according to Grand View Research. The same research house reports that bathroom faucets accounted for 59.1% of total faucet market revenue in 2025, while brass and stainless steel together represented 78% of material usage in 2023.These market trends highlight the role of basin faucets in residential construction, hospitality projects and commercial bathroom upgrades. Manufacturers serve a range of requirements, from a modern basin faucet for residential interiors to a commercial basin faucet designed for frequent use. Material selection, surface finishing, cartridge performance and destination-market documentation remain important factors in evaluating products for international sourcing.How the 2026 list was compiledThe manufacturers were reviewed across four areas: publicly described manufacturing operations and location; available quality-system or product-certification information; the level of disclosed product specifications; and stated export or OEM/ODM activities.The entries are presented as an industry overview rather than a performance ranking based on independently verified testing. Company-reported production figures and product details are attributed to the relevant company, and specifications are not assumed to apply across an entire product range when they refer to an individual model.1. Ehoo Plumbing Co., Ltd.Ehoo Plumbing Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer and exporter of brass faucets, valves and bathroom accessories. Established in 2002, the company is based in the plumbing industry park in Quanzhou, near Xiamen International Airport. Ehoo states that its factory covers more than 6,000 square meters and that monthly production exceeds 150,000 sets. Its published company profile lists annual output of 1,800,000 units, approximately 100 employees and an R&D team of 10 engineers.Its product portfolio includes basin faucets, kitchen faucets, shower faucets, concealed faucets, sensor faucets and other brass fixtures. The company states that its product range includes DZR brass, 59-1 national-standard brass and lead-free brass. These material options are relevant to buyers comparing a brass basin faucet for general bathroom use with products specified for particular water conditions or market requirements.Ehoo reports operating an SGS ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, an ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management system, an ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system and ISO 14067:2018 product carbon footprint certification. The company also cites TÜV certification and the EN 817:2008 and EN 200 standards among its quality credentials. It reports that all production is exported, with destination markets including the European Union, South America and Southeast Asia.Disclosed Product Specification: Brass Basin Faucet Model 35801-515Model 35801-515 is a hot and cold basin faucet with a brass body and chrome finish. Its published plating specification states more than 0.3 micrometers of chrome over more than 10 micrometers of nickel, and its declared net weight is 1.04 kg. The model uses a 35 mm Wanhai cartridge and a Tucai hose. Ehoo lists CE and TÜV certification for the model, a minimum order quantity of 400 pieces and a five-year warranty.The deck-mounted basin faucet is designed for straightforward installation on a basin or countertop. Its chrome finish suits a range of bathroom interiors, including contemporary residential projects, hotel bathrooms and commercial washrooms. Depending on the configuration, buyers comparing a single handle basin faucet or other basin mixer faucet designs can assess control layout, cartridge specifications, finish and installation requirements against their project needs.The published application information specifies indoor basin, kitchen and bathroom use, as well as outside garden use, at water pressure between 0.5 MPa and 2 MPa. It also lists corrosion resistance under high-humidity bathroom conditions and lead-free construction among the relevant requirements. Buyers should confirm the intended application and applicable installation conditions for the exact model before ordering.Ehoo states that its standard MOQ starts at 400 pieces per model, with warranties ranging from three to five years depending on the product series. The company also accepts OEM and ODM development. These options may be relevant to importers considering wholesale basin faucet orders, customized basin faucet projects or private-label bathroom product programs.2. Kaiping City Garden Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Kaiping City Garden Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., associated with the VIGA brand, is a faucet manufacturer based in Shuikou Town, Kaiping, Guangdong Province. Its published company information describes a portfolio spanning bathroom sink faucets, kitchen faucets, shower faucets, bathtub faucets, shower columns and bathroom accessories. The company also lists hot-and-cold mixer, single-cold-tap and thermostatic faucet products. Its stated production base covers approximately 6,000 square meters, with an additional factory reported to be under construction. The company lists certifications including CUPC, NSF 61, NSF 372 and CE. These product categories give buyers several options to consider when sourcing basin faucets for residential or commercial projects, subject to model-specific verification.3. Quanzhou Gallant Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Quanzhou Gallant Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. is included as a Quanzhou-based sanitary ware business. Quanzhou and the neighboring Nan'an area form part of Fujian's established plumbing and bathroom-fixture supply network. For importers reviewing a potential supplier, relevant checks include the company's current basin faucet range, brass or stainless-steel material options, available finish choices and model-specific quality documentation. These details should be confirmed directly with the manufacturer before a purchasing decision is made.4. Wenzhou Kingsdom Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Wenzhou Kingsdom Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. supplies basin faucets, kitchen faucets, bath and shower faucets, bidet faucets and bathroom accessories. Its published company history states that Kingsdom was established in 2013 to serve domestic and international markets, building on the earlier MEIYA faucet business. The company describes a manufacturing facility of approximately 23,000 square meters and offers OEM and ODM services. Its product listings include brass hot-and-cold basin mixer faucets, single-handle basin faucets and tall basin faucet designs. The company also lists certifications including CE, CUPC, ACS, WaterMark and NSF/ANSI. For buyers seeking a modern basin faucet, a chrome-finished basin faucet or a customized product, the relevant specifications and certification scope should be checked for the selected model.5. Kaiping Huagao Sanitary Technology Co., Ltd.Kaiping Huagao Sanitary Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Shuikou Town, Kaiping, Guangdong Province. The company describes a portfolio of more than 60 product series and over 500 models across basin faucets, kitchen faucets, shower faucets and related bathroom products. Its published company information also highlights product development, polishing and plating processes, along with OEM/ODM services and customized packaging. Huagao states that its products serve distributors and brands in international markets. These capabilities may be relevant to buyers comparing a chrome-finished basin faucet, a basin faucet for bathroom renovation or a customized basin faucet for a branded product line. Buyers should request the technical specifications and applicable compliance documents for the exact product under consideration.What Importers Compare When Sourcing Basin FaucetsFor international buyers, product categories alone rarely provide enough information to evaluate a supplier. Five areas deserve attention before a purchase order is confirmed.. Material and water compatibility. Brass, DZR brass, lead-free brass and stainless steel have different material characteristics and application considerations. Buyers evaluating a brass basin faucet or stainless basin faucet should confirm the actual body material, relevant test documentation and suitability for the intended water conditions.. Cartridge and handle configuration. Cartridge size and quality affect flow and temperature control. A single handle basin faucet allows users to adjust flow and temperature with one control, while a double handle basin faucet separates hot and cold adjustment. A hot and cold basin faucet should be specified according to the required plumbing configuration; a cold faucet is intended for cold-water supply only.. Mounting and height. A deck mounted basin faucet is installed on the basin or countertop, while a concealed basin faucet places key components within the wall. A tall basin faucet may be appropriate for a vessel sink, provided that spout height, reach and basin geometry are compatible.. Finish and product design. A chrome finished basin faucet is one option for projects requiring a polished metallic appearance. Buyers should request finish specifications and, where relevant, corrosion-resistance or plating-test information rather than relying on appearance descriptions alone. A modern basin faucet may also be selected to match the design language of a residential or hospitality project.. Commercial terms and documentation. MOQ, warranty, OEM/ODM availability, lead times and packaging requirements influence sourcing decisions. A high-quality basin faucet should be assessed using documented specifications and quality controls rather than promotional wording alone. Buyers seeking wholesale basin faucet supply, an economical basin faucet or a customized basin faucet should compare the total specification and commercial terms. Any claim that a product is a certified basin faucet should be supported by current documentation covering the exact model and relevant destination market.Classification and compliance screeningBasin faucets and basin taps may fall under HS heading 8481, which covers taps, cocks, valves and similar appliances. The precise subheading depends on the product's construction, function and the importing country's tariff schedule. Importers should confirm the classification with the relevant customs authority or a qualified customs broker before shipment.Depending on the target market and product type, buyers may need to review standards or requirements such as ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1, NSF/ANSI 61 and 372, California AB 1953, EPA WaterSense criteria where applicable, and relevant European EN standards. These references do not automatically apply to every basin faucet, and a general company-level statement should not be treated as proof that every model complies. Ehoo lists CE and TÜV certification for model 35801-515 and references EN 817:2008 and EN 200 among its quality credentials. Buyers should obtain the corresponding certificates or test reports and confirm their scope, validity and relevance to the importing market.OutlookAs bathroom fixtures continue to serve residential construction, hospitality and commercial renovation, product specification and documentation remain important parts of international faucet sourcing. Manufacturers offer different combinations of material, mounting style, handle configuration, surface finish and customization services, making model-level comparison more useful than broad product labels alone.For importers planning a 2026 sourcing program, the five companies in this review provide a starting point for examining manufacturers across Fujian, Guangdong and Zhejiang. Ehoo Plumbing Co., Ltd. is featured with a published basin faucet model and detailed information on its finish, cartridge, hose, MOQ and warranty. Across the category, verifying product construction, performance documentation and destination-market compliance remains essential to selecting the appropriate basin faucet for each project.

Tonny Huang

ehoo plumbing CO., Ltd

+ +86 139-5998-6910

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Five Reputable Basin Faucet Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Bathroom Design News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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