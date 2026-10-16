LARUS Commits To Equal And Transparent Ipv4 Pricing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LARUS strengthens pricing transparency with a consistent framework for evaluating IPv4 capacity, lease terms, deployment requirements and service levels.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LARUS strengthens pricing transparency with a consistent framework for evaluating IPv4 capacity, lease terms, deployment requirements and service levels.LARUS Limited, a global IPv4 infrastructure provider, today announced its commitment to equal and transparent IPv4 pricing, aiming to make the commercial basis for IPv4 leasing easier for businesses to understand, compare and verify.For organisations sourcing IPv4 addresses, an important question often arises: Are customers with equivalent requirements offered prices based on the same commercial principles?Private quotations and differing contract conditions can make that question difficult to answer. LARUS believes customers should understand the factors behind their IPv4 costs before committing to a deployment.The company's commitment is built around a straightforward principle:Same capacity. Same terms. Same service conditions. Same pricing basis.A Consistent Basis for IPv4 PricingUnder LARUS's pricing commitment, customers requesting equivalent IPv4 capacity under equivalent commercial, deployment and service conditions are evaluated using the same pricing framework.Relevant factors include IPv4 block size, lease duration, deployment requirements, payment terms, operational support and selected Continuity level.A smaller hosting provider and a large network operator requesting the same /24 block under equivalent conditions should therefore be assessed using the same pricing principles.Price differences may arise from identifiable differences in capacity, contract terms, service requirements, availability or deployment arrangements rather than customer identity alone.LARUS believes a consistent approach makes IPv4 procurement clearer for businesses of different sizes.Making IPv4 Prices Easier to UnderstandTransparent pricing begins with information customers can examine.Through its IPv4 pricing and market statistics page, LARUS provides current lease pricing information and a calculator that separates base IPv4 lease costs from additional Continuity service charges.Customers can review the pricing structure associated with different capacity and service selections before proceeding with an order.This distinction is important because IPv4 pricing should reflect the complete commercial configuration, not simply an isolated price per address.LARUS also recognises that pricing can change as availability, market conditions and deployment requirements evolve.The objective is not to promise permanently fixed prices, but to make the basis for current quotations understandable and consistently applied.Transparency Without Ignoring Market DifferencesIPv4 remains an important resource for ISPs, hosting providers, data centres, cloud platforms and enterprises operating public internet services.However, IPv4 requirements are not identical across networks.A short-term deployment may carry different commercial conditions from a multi-year arrangement. A customer requiring additional address management and continuity support may also have different costs from one managing those functions independently.Regional deployment requirements and address availability can further influence commercial terms.LARUS's position is that such differences should be explainable and consistently assessed.Equal treatment does not mean identical invoices. It means equivalent requirements are evaluated under equivalent commercial rules.A Pricing Commitment Customers Can QuestionLARUS believes that pricing transparency should provide customers with a practical basis for raising questions.When a quotation appears inconsistent with the applicable published pricing structure or stated commercial conditions, customers are encouraged to request clarification.Where an error is identified, LARUS's commitment is to address and correct that inconsistency.The intention is to move beyond pricing as a private negotiation and toward a framework in which customers can better understand the costs associated with their infrastructure requirements.Connecting Transparent Pricing With Reliable IPv4 OperationsPricing is one part of a wider infrastructure decision.Through its IPv4 infrastructure services, LARUS combines direct address supply with operational capabilities including routing coordination, RPKI / ROA, reverse DNS, geolocation workflows, reputation handling and technical support, according to the customer's selected service level.This approach allows businesses to evaluate not only the cost of obtaining IPv4 capacity but also the operational responsibilities associated with deploying and maintaining it.For networks where retaining the same address capacity is commercially important, LARUS IPv4 Continuity provides different service levels aligned with operational needs.Continuity Production supports live network operations. Continuity Enterprise adds higher-priority operational handling and stronger renewal provisions. Continuity Critical includes Guaranteed Renewal and enhanced escalation support, subject to applicable contractual terms.These distinctions are relevant to pricing because customers should be able to understand the relationship between service obligations and the commercial cost of their selected configuration.Building Confidence Through Clear Commercial PrinciplesLARUS does not position equal and transparent pricing as a guarantee of the lowest IPv4 rate in every market.Instead, the company believes infrastructure customers should be able to compare prices alongside resource availability, service scope, operational support and contractual continuity.As IPv4 continues to serve business-critical internet infrastructure, transparent commercial practices can help organisations make more informed procurement decisions.LARUS's commitment is intended to make pricing more understandable, comparable and accountable.Customers should know what they are paying for, which conditions determine the price and how to question a discrepancy.Organisations evaluating IPv4 capacity are invited to review LARUS's published pricing framework, select the capacity and service level that fit their network requirements, and compare the resulting quotation with the applicable commercial conditions.About LARUSLARUS Limited is a global IPv4 infrastructure company founded in 2016.The company provides direct IPv4 leasing, address deployment and operational support to internet service providers, hosting companies, cloud platforms, data centres and network operators.LARUS combines its IPv4 resource foundation with routing coordination, address management, technical support and Continuity service options to help businesses deploy and operate IPv4 infrastructure.For more information, visit .Media ContactLARUS LimitedEmail:...Website:

XU TINGTING

LARUS LIMITED

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LARUS Commits to Equal and Transparent IPv4 Pricing News Provided By LLPRNEWSROOM October 16, 2026, 06:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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