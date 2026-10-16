Shilpa Shirodkar Calls 'BB 18' Co-Contestant Chum Darang 'Little Powerhouse With The Gentlest Heart' On B'day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her close friend and former“Bigg Boss 18” housemate Chum Darang, calling her a“little powerhouse” with the“purest, gentlest heart”.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she showered love on Chum and expressed pride in watching her shine while staying grounded. The actress also posted a string of pictures featuring her with Chum.

“To my dearest Chum, my little powerhouse with the purest, gentlest heart... Happy, happy birthday my chumti! Watching you shine, stay grounded and love so fiercely will always make me proud. May this year bring you endless laughter, big dreams fulfilled and all the love your beautiful soul deserves. I'm always and always in your corner, cheering the loudest. Love you to bits, my chumti!Hugging you so tight today,” Shilpa wrote as the caption.

Chum Darang participated in Bigg Boss 18 and finished as 4th Runner-Up of the show in 2024.

She made her acting debut with Paatal Lok, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

In 2022, she made her Bollywood film debut with Badhaai Do, where she played a pivotal role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. She portrayed a same-sex partner in the film. The same year, she also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Karanveer Mehra emerged as the winner, while Vivian Dsena was declared as the first runner-up of the controversial reality show“Bigg Boss 18” hosted by Salman Khan.

Talking about Shilpa, she made her acting debut in 1989 Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar, where she shared screen space with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha 1990, she starred opposite Anil Kapoor in Kishen Kanhaiya. She then delivered a string of successful films, including Trinetra, Hum in 1991, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand.

After her marriage, Shilpa decided to step away from films, with her last appearance being in Gaja Gamini in 2000. In 2013, she returned to acting, this time on television, with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, a drama centered on the lives of domestic helpers then appeared in Silsila Pyar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.