Stocktwits Space Race Weekly: SPCX Weathers Selloff Better Than ASTS, RKLB And FLY - RDW Fares Best



RKLB dropped as Neutron's debut slipped to 2027, while ARK bought 168,633 shares worth about $9.32 million.

ASTS fell amid divided analyst calls over competition from SpaceX and uncertainty about its next satellite launch. RDW announced $13.8 million in National Guard drone orders and an upcoming ISS solar-array delivery.

SpaceX (SPCX) weathered this week's space-stock selloff better than AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Rocket Lab (RKLB) and Firefly Aerospace (FLY), but Redwire (RDW) held up best as launch setbacks and competitive concerns overshadowed fresh contract wins.

SPCX fell 9% over the past week, compared with declines of 13% for ASTS, 19% for RKLB and FLY each. RDW lost 6.99%, the smallest drop among the five popular space stocks.

SPCX Juggles Starlink Scrutiny And Tesla Merger Buzz

SpaceX entered the week with momentum behind its Starlink Mobile ambitions. An FCC order from last week authorized a 15,000-satellite direct-to-device constellation, followed by Grain Management's agreement to sell its nationwide 800 MHz spectrum portfolio to SpaceX. The spectrum transaction remains subject to FCC approval with a reported price of $8 billion.

However, the expansion plans faced political scrutiny this week. Ukraine said restrictions on SpaceX's satellite service disrupted drone operations, while Musk said the U.S. government controlled military Starshield usage limits. On Thursday, Britain's defense minister said that he and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the restoration of Starlink service.

Meanwhile, Barclays suggested that a Tesla-SpaceX merger announcement could come before Tesla's Dec.6 annual meeting. Another highlight was the latest flying Roadster reveal, which highlighted the companies' engineering ties.

On Stocktwits, SPCX retail sentiment slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid 'normal' message volume. Shares are down 8% year-to-date.

Neutron Delay Hits RKLB, ARK Steps In

Rocket Lab took the biggest hit after announcing this week that Neutron's first flight is now expected in 2027, beyond its previous fourth-quarter 2026 target. The update identified air pockets in a carbon-composite dome for the first-stage propellant tank. Rocket Lab said it changed the manufacturing process and was building a replacement, with assembly and testing still needed before setting a firmer launch date.

Neutron is key to the company's push into larger launch missions. Shares fell 7% to $55.25 on Thursday, extending their losing streak to seven sessions. ARK leaned into the weakness, buying 168,633 shares across three ETFs, worth about $9.32 million at Thursday's close. Rocket Lab also highlighted its hardware's role in NASA's Perseverance mission after the rover set a distance record on Oct.11.

On Stocktwits, RKLB retail sentiment improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid 'high' message volume. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.

SpaceX Threat Splits Wall Street On ASTS

AST SpaceMobile faced opposing analyst calls as investors weighed its carrier partnerships against SpaceX's expanding mobile ambitions. Deutsche Bank upgraded ASTS to 'Buy' from 'Hold' on Monday, maintaining a $93 target and calling the selloff a buying opportunity.

On the other hand, Piper Sandler cut the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight' and lowered its target to $54 from $98, citing launch-schedule uncertainty and competitive risks. Clear Street kept 'Buy' and a $115 target, saying that ASTS was six months ahead in direct-to-cell service and that both companies face launch risks. BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 had already reached Cape Canaveral, but investors were still waiting for a firm launch date.

On Stocktwits, ASTS retail sentiment slipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' levels a week ago amid 'high' message volume. Shares are down 39% year-to-date.

RDW Holds Up Best Amid Fresh Contract Flow

Redwire paired the group's smallest decline with a busy week of operational announcements. On Monday, the company said that the final pair of its Roll-Out Solar Array wings would launch to the International Space Station aboard NASA's SpaceX CRS-35 cargo mission. Six wings are already deployed, with the full eight-wing system expected to provide more than 160 kilowatts of power.

The company then announced about $13.8 million in additional Stalker drone orders for the National Guard on Thursday, supporting training for the Army's new Tactical UAS Specialist role. It also introduced the Octopus 140 infrared imaging payload on Tuesday.

However, Piper Sandler initiated coverage at 'Neutral' with an $11 target. The brokerage wants more evidence that Redwire's products can compete successfully across space and defense markets.

On Stocktwits, RDW retail sentiment slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid 'normal' message volume. Shares are up 17% year-to-date.

FLY Returns To Acquisition Talk Ahead Of Results

Firefly had fewer fresh announcements. On Wednesday, it scheduled third-quarter results for Nov.10 after the market closes. The update followed unit SciTec's announcement from last week of a $1.5 million U.S. Air Force contract extension, taking the total to $31 million. The work adds counter-drone sensor feeds to a battle-management system.

Firefly also entered the debate over AST SpaceMobile's acquisition options. Satellite consultant Tim Farrar suggested that AST could consider“a launch company (e.g. Firefly)” for a smaller deal, while warning that its opportunity to follow Rocket Lab's acquisition playbook could be narrowing.

On Stocktwits, RDW retail sentiment slipped to 'neutral' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid 'high' message volume. Shares are down % year-to-date.

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