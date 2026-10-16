MHA To Seek Report From Punjab Over Activist's Murder: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would seek a response from the Punjab government over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and a suicide in Dirba, while questioning the state's law and order situation.

In a post on X, Shah questioned who would take responsibility for the safety of people in Punjab amid what he described as rising threats from drugs, gangsters and organised crime. He referred to the daylight murder of Jhota, who had raised his voice against drugs, and the case of a father in Dirba who allegedly consumed poison under pressure. Shah said the incidents had raised serious questions about law and order in the state.

Shah Slams Punjab Govt Over Rising Crime

In a post on X, the Home Minister said, "Punjab is grappling today with the rising threats of drugs, gangsterism, and organized crime. The biggest question before the Bhagwant Mann government is: ultimately, who will bear the responsibility for the safety of Punjab's people? In Dirba, a father succumbing to pressure and consuming poison, and in Mansa, the broad-daylight murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota-who had raised his voice against drugs-have raised serious questions about Punjab's law and order situation. Parvinder's father has leveled grave allegations against the 'AAP' government and their MLA. The Home Ministry will also seek responses from the Punjab government on both these incidents."

Targeting the state leadership, Shah stated that the illicit drug trade is escalating unchecked, leaving those who speak out against narcotics cartels vulnerable and without state protection. "Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises-they want answers; not announcements, but results; decisive strikes against drug networks; and an impartial investigation into any political patronage received by criminals," Shah said.

Reiterating the BJP's commitment to Punjab, Shah said his party would work towards making the state drug-free, free from gangsterism and secure if voted to power. "Today, I reiterate my resolve before the people of Punjab that, upon forming our government in Punjab, we will work with full force to create a drug-free, gangster-free, and secure Punjab. Our goal is clear-strikes against the drug trade, protection of our youth's future, strict action against criminals, and a rule of law in which no citizen is forced to live under the shadow of fear," Shah stated.

Victim's Father Demands CBI Probe

Shah's remarks came after Jhota's father, Bhim Singh, demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP), along with a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He also sought the dismissal of the SSP, DSP and SHO concerned and the release of activists detained during protests.

Main Shooter Arrested in Rajasthan

The case pertains to anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, who was allegedly shot by a medical shop owner and later succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a hospital. The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, arrested the alleged main shooter, Ashvini, from Salasar in Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused was arrested from Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise.

Following the arrest, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

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