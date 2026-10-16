CM Vijay In Coimbatore To Launch Rs 300 Cr Library, Head To Kerala

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will arrive in Coimbatore on Friday to inaugurate Periyar Arivulagam, a library and science centre built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, before proceeding to Keralam to attend a Navaratri event.

Heavy Security for CM's Arrival

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, heavy security has been deployed at the Coimbatore airport, with trained sniffer dogs carrying out checks on the premises. Vijay is expected to hold a roadshow from the airport to the Periyar study centre, where barricades have been placed on both sides of the roads and a heavy police deployment has been made.

Inauguration and Itinerary

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in Coimbatore from Chennai by a special aircraft shortly. He will inaugurate the facility and visit its various sections, including the digital library and planetarium. He is also scheduled to launch several government projects. Minister P. Anand and Sampath have arrived at Coimbatore airport to receive Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

Travel to Kerala and Return

After completing the government programme, Vijay will travel by helicopter to Thrissur in Keralam to participate in a Navaratri event. A helipad has been established at PRS Grounds on Coimbatore–Avinashi Road for his departure. Following the event in Thrissur, the Chief Minister will return to Coimbatore before leaving for Chennai.

Security arrangements have been put in place across the route and at the venue ahead of the Chief Minister's visit. (ANI)

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