PCI Issues Safety Guidelines For Journalists Covering Protests, Unrest

Press Council of India (PCI) expressed concern over the safety of media personnel during unrest and released a comprehensive set of guidelines for journalists covering protests and demonstrations, emphasising professional conduct, personal safety, and ethical reporting. PCI notes that the guidelines seek to "facilitate the effective discharge of journalistic duties while promoting the safety of media personnel, responsible reporting and better coordination among journalists, media organisations and law enforcement authorities."

Identification and Professional Conduct

Under the section on Identification and Professional Conduct, the Council has mandated that journalists carry valid identity cards issued by their media organisations or PIB/DIP accreditation, keeping them visibly displayed at all times via lanyards secured to minimise entanglement risks.

Highlighting the need for neutrality, the PCI guidelines state: "Maintain neutrality and professionalism. Do not participate in demonstrations, take sides, provoke confrontations, or interfere with protesters, counter-protesters, or police."

Furthermore, journalists have been advised to remain respectful, comply with lawful police orders during tense situations, and avoid unnecessary arguments while calmly asserting their press status.

Positioning and Crowd Safety

Addressing positioning and crowd safety, the Council advised media persons to maintain a reasonable distance during escalating tensions or anticipated police action. It explicitly stated: "Do not attach cameras or recording equipment to police barricades, vehicles, or equipment in ways that obstruct movement or damage property."

Personal Protective Measures

The advisory also outlines strict protocols for personal protective measures, recommending compact emergency kits equipped with basic first aid, drinking water, high-protein snacks, flashlights, and eye protection/goggles.

Crucially, the guidelines warn: "Never touch, pick up, or attempt to move tear-gas canisters, flash-bang devices, or smoke grenades. They may remain hot, explode, or contain hazardous residue."

Ethical and Responsible Reporting

Under ethical and responsible reporting, the PCI urged media professionals to verify information through multiple sources and treat statements from all quarters with equal scrutiny.

Highlighting operational security and sensitivity, the Council directed: "Do not broadcast or publish real-time police positions, tactical movements, or escape routes when doing so could compromise safety or operational security." It also cautioned against letting exclusive footage pressures override fundamental safety considerations. (ANI)

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