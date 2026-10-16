(PHOTOS) Kajol Stuns In A Red-Gold Saree As Mukherjee Family Starts Durga Puja Celebration

Kajol celebrated Durga Puja in Mumbai with mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukherjee. While Kajol turned heads in a red-gold saree, Tanishaa charmed everyone in a blue Jamdani, making it a memorable family gathering

Kajol brought her trademark festive spirit to Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai, joining her mother, Tanuja, and sister, Tanishaa Mukherjee, at the North Bombay Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal. From elegant traditional outfits to affectionate family moments, the gathering offered a glimpse into the Mukherjee family's festive traditions.

Kajol embraced traditional Bengali festive fashion in a vermilion red saree featuring golden accents. The combination gave her look a classic festive appeal without taking away from its understated elegance.

The actress appeared delighted to be part of the celebrations, carrying forward a family tradition that has remained an important part of her Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. Her choice of attire reflected the timeless charm of a red-and-gold combination during the festival.

Tanishaa Mukherjee brought a different colour palette to the celebrations with a blue floral Jamdani saree. The traditional drape gave her festive appearance a graceful touch, complementing the vibrant atmosphere of the pandal.

The actress also posed for photographs, smiling for the cameras both on her own and alongside her family. Her blue ensemble stood out against Kajol's red saree, making the sisters' contrasting festive styles a highlight of the occasion

Beyond the festive fashion, the family's affectionate interactions added warmth to the gathering. Kajol and Tanishaa were photographed spending time with their mother, veteran actress Tanuja, as the family came together for the celebrations.

One particularly touching moment showed Kajol kissing her mother, capturing the close bond they share. Other photographs featured the family embracing and posing together, offering a glimpse of their personal side away from the spotlight.

Tanuja's presence made the gathering especially meaningful, bringing three generations of the Mukherjee family together for the festivities. The veteran actress joined her daughters at the pandal, where the family participated in the celebrations and posed for photographs.

Their appearance reflected the importance of family traditions during Durga Puja. For the Mukherjees, the festival is not just about elaborate outfits and public appearances but also about spending time together and celebrating their shared cultural roots.

North Bombay Sarbojonin Durga Puja Remains a Family Tradition

The North Bombay Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal has long been associated with the Mukherjee family's festive celebrations. Kajol's annual appearances have become a familiar sight during the festival, drawing attention from fans eager to see her traditional looks and family moments.

The actress's participation also reflects the strong connection between Durga Puja and the Bengali community in Mumbai. The festival brings together cultural traditions, devotional rituals and family gatherings, creating an atmosphere that extends beyond the pandal.

Kajol Shares Her Durga Puja Wishes on Social Media

Kajol also marked the beginning of the festivities on social media, sharing pictures celebrating the different forms and significance of Goddess Durga. Her message reflected the many roles associated with the divine feminine, including mother, daughter, protector and goddess.

She expressed her excitement for the celebrations with the words, "Jai Maa Durga." The post added a personal touch to her festive appearance, allowing fans to share in her enthusiasm for the occasion.

With Kajol's red-and-gold saree, Tanishaa's blue Jamdani and the family's affectionate moments with Tanuja, the Mukherjee family's Durga Puja celebration combined traditional fashion with the warmth of togetherness.