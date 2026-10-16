German Diplomat Ditches Blazer For Gamchha, Cleans Cow Dung, Takes On Indian Farm Life (WATCH)

A German diplomat has won hearts on social media after stepping out of his diplomatic comfort zone to experience the realities of rural Indian life. From feeding cattle and preparing animal fodder to clearing cow dung, the senior official's hands-on farming experience has gone viral, with social media users applauding his respect for Indian traditions and rural culture.

Marius Osswald, Minister Counsellor and Head of Political Affairs at the German Embassy in New Delhi, recently spent time with Indian farmers to understand their daily struggles, routines and traditional way of life. The German Embassy in New Delhi shared a video of his rural experience on social media, captioning it, "Few diplomats have probably ever gotten their hands as dirty at work as Marius, our political counsellor."

During his visit, Osswald met local farmer Pramod Sharma, who welcomed the diplomat and challenged him to experience the realities of village life firsthand.

As the temperature soared, Osswald remarked, "it's too hot". Sharma responded by asking him to remove his blazer and wrap a traditional gamchha (towel) around his neck, helping him adapt to the heat before getting down to work. The two then headed to an animal shelter, where the diplomat rolled up his sleeves and took on several farm chores.

Osswald prepared animal fodder, tried operating a hand-powered chaff cutter and fed the livestock, getting a glimpse of the physical effort involved in everyday farming.

The diplomat was asked to pick up and clear away cow dung, prompting him to hesitate briefly and ask whether it was dirty. Sharma warmly reassured him, explaining that the animals were part of the family and were completely clean.

The exchange offered a glimpse into the close bond between Indian farmers and their livestock, a relationship deeply rooted in rural traditions.

Sharing the experience, the German Embassy highlighted the importance of mutual cultural understanding and stepping beyond familiar surroundings. "But if we want Indians to make it in Germany, we also need to prove, that we can make it in India. This time the challenge was a more traditional one - farming! What do you think, did Marius make it?" the caption added.

Social media reactions

The video quickly gained traction online, with viewers praising Osswald for embracing rural life with enthusiasm and showing genuine respect for local customs. Many users welcomed the initiative, pointing out that understanding another culture involves more than formal meetings and diplomatic exchanges.