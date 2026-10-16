8-Year-Old Haryana Boy Falls Into Open Drain: Man's Split-Second Rescue Caught On CCTV (WATCH)

A frightening moment in Haryana's Panipat was captured on CCTV when an eight-year-old boy fell into an open drain, only to be pulled out by a man who rushed to his rescue. The incident has drawn attention to the dangers posed by uncovered drains and muddy roads, particularly after another person reportedly fell into a drain on the same stretch last month.

The boy was walking along a muddy section of the road when he stepped onto a part of the drain that had no covering slab. He lost his balance and plunged into the open drain. The fall happened suddenly, leaving little time for him to react. A man who noticed the incident immediately rushed forward and pulled the child out. The quick intervention helped avert what could have become a serious accident. CCTV footage of the incident captured both the fall and the rescue, bringing the hazardous condition of the road into focus.

Watch the viral video here:

బీజేపీ పాలిత హర్యానాలో రోడ్లు మరియు డ్రైనేజీల దుస్థితి చూశారా?

తృటిలో తప్పిన ప్రమాదం, బ్రతికి బట్ట కట్టిన బాలుడు.

#Haryana UttarandhraNow (@UttarandhraNow) October 16, 2026

However, the rescue has not eased concerns about public safety in the area. A section of the drain remains uncovered, while mud scattered across parts of the street creates additional risks for pedestrians. Children and other people using the road could be particularly vulnerable to such hazards. The incident is especially concerning because it follows another accident on the same stretch. A woman reportedly fell into a drain there last month and was rescued after considerable difficulty. The recurrence of such incidents has raised questions about whether sufficient precautions have been taken to prevent people from falling into the uncovered drain.

The latest incident has renewed calls for attention to the condition of the road and the need to secure dangerous sections of the drain. Covering exposed drains, clearing muddy stretches and putting appropriate safety measures in place could help reduce the risk of similar accidents. While the boy was rescued in time, the CCTV footage serves as a stark reminder of how quickly an everyday walk can turn dangerous when basic safety measures are missing. The repeated incidents have put the spotlight on the need for urgent action to protect residents using the road.