Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster Can Fly, Flip Mid-Air: Check Out 3 Variants, Reservation Price Internet Goes Wild

The production-ready version of Tesla's next-generation Roadster, a sports vehicle created in collaboration with SpaceX that the firm claims can take off using cold-gas thrusters, has been unveiled. Almost nine years after he originally gave a sneak peek at the model, CEO Elon Musk unveiled the vehicle on 15 October at SpaceX's rocket research and testing facility in McGregor, Texas.

According to Musk, the vehicle is a joint effort between SpaceX, which he also oversees, and Tesla. The event took place in a SpaceX facility, and the thrusters were created in collaboration with SpaceX. Prior to the demonstration, Tesla used FAA filings to establish a no-fly zone surrounding the plant.

Tesla's Roadster: Check Out 3 Different Variants

The vehicle is available in three different variants from Tesla. With two seats, active aerodynamics, and a suction system, the Performance version is said to be road-ready. According to Tesla, it takes less than 1.6 seconds to reach 60 mph. In addition to having two seats, the Thrust model has rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters that reduce the time it takes to reach 60 mph to less than 0.9 seconds.

Tesla says that the Rocket version, a single-seater with ten rockets positioned throughout the fuselage, can reach 60 mph in less than 0.59 seconds. According to Electrek, Tesla's own Roadster page states that the Rocket is not authorised for use on public roads.

Tesla claims a peak speed of more than 230 mph and a range of more than 300 miles. The highest speed value is directly linked to the Rocket by a number of sites. According to Musk, the production vehicle may reach 383 mph, or half the speed of sound.

Tesla's Roadster: Reservation Price And Production

A $50,000 reservation for the Performance and a $250,000 reserve for the Thrust are shown on the Tesla website. The Rocket is exclusively available via invitation. Tesla has not yet disclosed the final costs; these are reservation amounts.

According to Musk, manufacturing will start in 2028. In 2017, Tesla debuted the Roadster with a 620-mile range and a 1.9-second 0-60 mph speed.

Tesla's Roadster: How Did Social Media React?

The demonstration drew a strong response online. Some called it the most insane thing they have ever seen, while some said that 'Elon Musk is from another planet'.

Three immediate thoughts come to mind. First, this is awesome. Second, most people are terrible drivers and should not be entrusted with this technology. Third, I'm a good driver so I should have one.

- Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 16, 2026

Dude.

Elon Musk is on another planet. Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 16, 2026

JUST IN: Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp before the car flipped in midair and safely landed on the ground.

The car is a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX.

One of the most insane things I've ever seen. Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2026

JUST IN: Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp before the car flipped in midair and safely landed on the ground.

The car is a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX.

One of the most insane things I've ever seen. Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2026