Abu Dhabi Workers Rescue Injured Turtle 'Riviera', Hope She Soon Unites With Sea

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A large, elderly green sea turtle is now receiving expert care at The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi after being rescued from the shallow waters off Al Reem Island by the construction team at Riviera Residences by Mered.

The turtle, named Riviera by the workers who found her, was discovered drifting listlessly near the shoreline during what began as an ordinary morning on the site. She was barely moving when a buggy driver named Sahil and several colleagues noticed something unusual in the water.

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"It was an ordinary morning by the shoreline at the construction site on Al Reem Island when we noticed something unusual in the shallow water," Sahil told Khaleej Times. "At first, it was difficult to tell what it was, but when we got closer, we realised it was a sea turtle and she was barely moving."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Wounded by a boat strike

The team quickly realised the turtle was injured. Sahil said the way she was floating did not look right, and she was struggling to dive, drifting with the current instead of swimming. "When we got closer, we could see a wound on her neck that appeared to have been caused by a boat strike, which the aquarium team later confirmed," he said. "It was difficult to see because these are such strong animals, but at the same time they can be very vulnerable to what happens around them in the water."

The workers acted carefully and deliberately. They kept the turtle shaded and calm while contacting the authorities, then placed her in a box lined with damp towels and stayed with her until the team from The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi arrived.

"She was definitely heavier than I expected," Sahil said. "It took two of us to lift her carefully, supporting her properly and trying to keep her as still and comfortable as possible." Once the aquarium team reached the site, the workers handed her over so she could receive the proper care she needed. The team named her Riviera because of where she was found, and the name felt natural to everyone involved.

"For all of us who were there that morning, she became very special very quickly," Sahil said. "Finding her so close to us was also a reminder of how much marine life exists along this coastline and how important it is to look out for it."

Return to the sea

The construction team has stayed in touch with The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, which is now caring for the turtle. An injury of this kind needs time and specialist attention, so the aquarium team will decide when Riviera is strong enough to return to the water.

"All of us are hoping she makes a full recovery and that one day we get to see Riviera released back into the water," Sahil said.

He added a simple message for anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation. "Living and working by the water is a privilege, and moments like this remind you that it also comes with responsibility," he said. "If you ever see a marine animal in distress, the best thing you can do is keep a safe distance and contact the experts who know how to help."

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