Shoppers Stop Brings The Spirit Of Gifting To Life With 'Gifts Of Love'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12th October 2026: Diwali is a celebration of light, togetherness and the people who make every moment special. It is also a time when a thoughtfully chosen gift becomes a way of expressing love, gratitude and appreciation. This Diwali, Shoppers Stop, India's leading premium fashion, beauty and gifting destination, brings the spirit of giving to life with 'Gifts of Love', a curated festive gifting collection celebrating the many relationships that make the season meaningful.
With Diwali bringing families, friends and loved ones together, Gifts of Love brings together an extensive selection of beauty, fragrances, watches, handbags, sunglasses, footwear and accessories, making it easier for customers to find something special for everyone on their gifting list. From a meaningful gift for a parent or partner to a festive indulgence for a friend or a thoughtful gesture for a colleague, the campaign celebrates the idea that the best gifts are those chosen with the person in mind.
As part of 'Gifts of Love', Shoppers Stop is also bringing in 'Luxe Fest' as a premium expression of festive gifting. The initiative brings together a more elevated edit of premium fashion, beauty and gifting, giving customers an opportunity to discover distinctive brands, desirable products and premium experiences. Through Luxe Fest, Shoppers Stop is looking at premiumisation not just through the products customers gift, but also through how they discover, experience and choose them, adding a more aspirational dimension to the gifting journey.
The campaign further extends into the digital space through an AI-led personalised festive experience, making gifting and festive styling more interactive. Through a QR-enabled journey, customers can upload their photograph, select their festive moment and preferred look, and receive a personalised, magazine-cover-style festive visual. For the Diwali edition, customers can choose from occasions including Festive Pooja, The Party Edit, Family Reunion and Festive Celebration, before generating their personalised festive look. The final cover is shared directly with customers on WhatsApp, adding a social and shareable element to the experience.
Jiten Mahendra, Customer Care Associate & CMO, Shoppers Stop, said,“Diwali is a celebration of relationships, and gifting is one of the most meaningful ways to express love and appreciation. At Shoppers Stop, our ambition is to elevate festive shopping beyond transactions through three pillars-Engagement, Experience and Exclusivity. With 'Gifts of Love', we bring together thoughtfully curated premium brands, personalised gifting and memorable experiences. Luxe Fest further strengthens our premium proposition, offering customers distinctive discoveries and exclusive experiences. Our endeavour is to make Shoppers Stop the preferred destination for discerning customers, where every festive purchase becomes a personal and memorable experience.”
The festive curation brings together an expansive portfolio of 500+ premium brands, offering customers gifting options across categories, styles and preferences. From statement fashion and timeless accessories to beauty indulgences, fragrances and lifestyle essentials, each selection is designed to add a personal touch to Diwali celebrations.
At the heart of Gifts of Love is the idea that every relationship deserves a thoughtful expression of love. Through its curated gifting selection, premium-led Luxe Fest experience and personalised digital activation, Shoppers Stop is bringing a more elevated approach to festive gifting, making the act of choosing and giving as special as the gift itself.
Available across Shoppers Stop stores and online, Gifts of Love brings together the convenience of discovering multiple gifting categories in one destination. Customers can also leverage Shoppers Stop's Personal Shopper service for assistance in finding gifts suited to individual preferences and occasions.
About Shoppers Stop Limited
Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 110 department stores, the Company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 79 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 81 Intune stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying area of 4.4 M sq. ft. Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest running and most coveted loyalty program 'First Citizen Club'. The Company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionizing the way Indian's shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand's diversified Omni channel offering spans over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.
With Diwali bringing families, friends and loved ones together, Gifts of Love brings together an extensive selection of beauty, fragrances, watches, handbags, sunglasses, footwear and accessories, making it easier for customers to find something special for everyone on their gifting list. From a meaningful gift for a parent or partner to a festive indulgence for a friend or a thoughtful gesture for a colleague, the campaign celebrates the idea that the best gifts are those chosen with the person in mind.
As part of 'Gifts of Love', Shoppers Stop is also bringing in 'Luxe Fest' as a premium expression of festive gifting. The initiative brings together a more elevated edit of premium fashion, beauty and gifting, giving customers an opportunity to discover distinctive brands, desirable products and premium experiences. Through Luxe Fest, Shoppers Stop is looking at premiumisation not just through the products customers gift, but also through how they discover, experience and choose them, adding a more aspirational dimension to the gifting journey.
The campaign further extends into the digital space through an AI-led personalised festive experience, making gifting and festive styling more interactive. Through a QR-enabled journey, customers can upload their photograph, select their festive moment and preferred look, and receive a personalised, magazine-cover-style festive visual. For the Diwali edition, customers can choose from occasions including Festive Pooja, The Party Edit, Family Reunion and Festive Celebration, before generating their personalised festive look. The final cover is shared directly with customers on WhatsApp, adding a social and shareable element to the experience.
Jiten Mahendra, Customer Care Associate & CMO, Shoppers Stop, said,“Diwali is a celebration of relationships, and gifting is one of the most meaningful ways to express love and appreciation. At Shoppers Stop, our ambition is to elevate festive shopping beyond transactions through three pillars-Engagement, Experience and Exclusivity. With 'Gifts of Love', we bring together thoughtfully curated premium brands, personalised gifting and memorable experiences. Luxe Fest further strengthens our premium proposition, offering customers distinctive discoveries and exclusive experiences. Our endeavour is to make Shoppers Stop the preferred destination for discerning customers, where every festive purchase becomes a personal and memorable experience.”
The festive curation brings together an expansive portfolio of 500+ premium brands, offering customers gifting options across categories, styles and preferences. From statement fashion and timeless accessories to beauty indulgences, fragrances and lifestyle essentials, each selection is designed to add a personal touch to Diwali celebrations.
At the heart of Gifts of Love is the idea that every relationship deserves a thoughtful expression of love. Through its curated gifting selection, premium-led Luxe Fest experience and personalised digital activation, Shoppers Stop is bringing a more elevated approach to festive gifting, making the act of choosing and giving as special as the gift itself.
Available across Shoppers Stop stores and online, Gifts of Love brings together the convenience of discovering multiple gifting categories in one destination. Customers can also leverage Shoppers Stop's Personal Shopper service for assistance in finding gifts suited to individual preferences and occasions.
About Shoppers Stop Limited
Shoppers Stop Ltd. is the nation's leading premier retailer of fashion and beauty brands established in 1991. Spread across 110 department stores, the Company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 79 Specialty Beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, NARS, ARMANI beauty, PRADA BEAUTY and SS Beauty, 81 Intune stores and 20 Airport doors, occupying area of 4.4 M sq. ft. Shoppers Stop is home to one of the country's longest running and most coveted loyalty program 'First Citizen Club'. The Company's one-of-a-kind shopping assistance service, 'Personal Shopper' is revolutionizing the way Indian's shop, bringing more value, comfort, and convenience to customer experiences. The brand's diversified Omni channel offering spans over 800+ recognized and trusted brands across an incomparable range of products that together serve our overarching objective of delivering customer delight.
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