Inside Cathay Express Transportation: The 24/7 Operations Connecting New Yorkers To School, Healthcare, And Everyday Life

MENAFN - GetNews)For most people, transportation is a routine part of the day. For students with disabilities, patients traveling to recurring medical appointments, and communities relying on public transit, however, a missed pickup or disrupted route can have consequences that extend far beyond an inconvenient delay.

That reality defines the work of Cathay Express Transportation, a New York-based transportation company with more than 14 years of experience coordinating specialized transportation services across the state. With approximately 500,000 passenger trips annually, the company operates across New York City, Long Island, Central New York, Western New York, the Hudson Valley, and the North Country.

What Happens Behind the Scenes?

Unlike conventional car services, Cathay manages transportation programs that require continuous coordination among drivers, dispatchers, institutions, and passengers. Its operations include non-emergency medical transportation, wheelchair-accessible ambulette services, specialized school bus transportation, paratransit, and public transit management.

The company's 24/7 dispatch operation is central to that model. Supported by GPS tracking and ongoing communication, dispatchers coordinate scheduled trips and respond when routes, schedules, or passenger requirements change.

The distinction matters particularly when transportation involves healthcare appointments or passengers with mobility challenges. Dependability requires more than having a vehicle available; it also means coordinating assistance, communicating changes, and maintaining oversight throughout the process.

A Different Approach to School Transportation

School transportation presents another layer of complexity, particularly when students have disabilities, medical conditions, or individualized mobility requirements.

Cathay's work supporting Nassau County school transportation illustrates the coordination involved. The operation began with nine coordinated transportation runs, requiring routing, district coordination, and local transportation management.

As school districts respond to changing schedules and student needs, transportation providers must be prepared to adjust routes, arrange additional trips, and maintain communication with administrators. Cathay combines local transportation knowledge with specialized school bus expertise to support these demands.

Its experience in Rochester offers another example of operational oversight. According to company-reported results, improvements in safety oversight, driver coaching, and follow-through across six specialized transportation routes helped raise the program's safety score from 83 to 91. Both school transportation contracts were subsequently extended.

Accessibility Beyond Medical Appointments

Wheelchair-accessible ambulette transportation also serves a purpose beyond getting passengers to medical facilities. While dialysis, rehabilitation, and recurring treatment are important parts of non-emergency medical transportation, accessible service can also help seniors and people with mobility limitations attend family celebrations, religious services, and community events.

This broader role underscores how transportation affects independence and participation in everyday life.

Cathay also supports public transportation operations, including work in Chenango County, where service resumed on June 9, 2026, with all six routes operating as scheduled under the company's operating support.

Building Reliable Transportation Systems

For school districts, healthcare facilities, municipalities, and families, transportation needs can vary considerably. Cathay's combination of round-the-clock dispatch, specialized vehicles, and program management reflects an approach designed to address both individual mobility requirements and larger operational demands.

Organizations and individuals seeking transportation services or partnership opportunities can learn more at or contact the company's 24/7 dispatch team at (212) 261-5555.

About Cathay Express Transportation

Cathay Express Transportation is a New York-based transportation company with more than 14 years of experience providing specialized transportation services across New York State. The company offers non-emergency medical transportation, wheelchair-accessible ambulette services, specialized school bus transportation, paratransit, public transit, and transportation operations management. With 24/7 dispatch and approximately 500,000 passenger trips annually, Cathay coordinates transportation for individuals, school districts, healthcare facilities, and public agencies. Its operations emphasize accessibility, safety, and dependable service for passengers with diverse mobility needs. Learn more at.

Cathay Express Transportation - Every Rider. Every Need. Every Mile.