Kingdom To See Mild Weather Through Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra)-- The Kingdom is expected to experience mild weather across most regions on Friday, while conditions will remain moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Clouds at varying altitudes are expected to appear across the country, with a slight chance of light showers in northern Jordan during the morning. Winds will be moderate, southwesterly to westerly.

Dusty conditions are also expected, potentially reducing horizontal visibility, particularly in the Badia regions. Visibility may also be reduced by early-morning fog over the high northern mountainous areas. Motorists are advised to exercise caution on roads affected by rainfall, where slippery conditions may occur.

On Saturday, temperatures will remain mild, with partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Light morning showers are expected in limited areas of the north and centre. Winds will be moderate and westerly.

Mild weather is forecast to continue on Sunday and Monday across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience moderate temperatures. Clouds at varying altitudes are expected, with moderate northwesterly winds.

Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees. Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 31 degrees Celsius during the day, sliding to 20 degrees at night.

//Petra// MF