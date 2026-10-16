School Owners Failed To Address Complaints Before Roof Collapse, FIR Alleges

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A case has been registered at Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station in connection with the collapse of the roof at Al-Khair Education System in Peshawar's Dir Colony, which killed 30 children and a female teacher and injured 52 people. The FIR names the school owners, shareholders and the contractor who constructed the building.

According to the FIR, substandard construction materials were allegedly used in the school building, while complaints had previously been made about the deteriorating condition of its walls and roofs. The FIR alleges that the school owners failed to address the complaints despite concerns raised by the children.

According to the FIR, the roofs of a nursery classroom on the school's second floor and rooms on the ground floor collapsed at the time of the incident, resulting in casualties.

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The case documents state that the land occupied by Al-Khair Education System spans 16 marlas and is owned by Waheed and Javed. The land was leased for the school in 2024, after which the building was constructed.

The case has been registered under charges relating to death caused by negligence, Section 322, and Sections 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the FIR, efforts are underway to arrest the nominated suspects.

Meanwhile, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim said no injured person from the Dir Colony school incident is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. He said all injured children were discharged after receiving immediate medical care and undergoing detailed examinations.