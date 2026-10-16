Zelensky Meets Danish PM To Discuss Air Defense And Financial Stability

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President, according to Ukrinform.

The leaders discussed in detail the threats posed by Russian escalation, particularly against Ukraine's energy sector.

“It is clear that Russia has interpreted signals regarding the easing of sanctions as a green light to continue attacking residential buildings, substations, and any other infrastructure that supports normal life. It is now of the utmost importance for everyone in Europe to mobilize to provide additional protection against this brutal terror as winter approaches,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Facebook

The president emphasized that Ukraine's top priority is air defense-primarily anti-ballistic defense and anything that helps intercept“Shahed” drones.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Mette Frederiksen also discussed how Denmark could provide financial support to bolster Ukraine's resilience. They agreed that their teams would continue working on this at their respective levels.

Zelensky and Belgian PM discuss additional F-16 fighter jet and ammunition deliveries

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Belgian prime minister additional deliveries of F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them.

Photo: Office of the President