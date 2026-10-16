Russian Forces Lose Another 1,790 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Also, as of October 16, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 12,414 (+0) enemy tanks, 25,552 (+15) armored combat vehicles, 51,242 (+9) artillery systems, 2,217 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,708 (+1) air defense systems, 449 (+6) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,958 (+3) ground-based robotic systems, 565,590 (+693) operational-tactical-level drones, 5,130 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 163,554 (+230) vehicles and tankers, and 4,833 (+3) units of specialized equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

Zelensky: 52 people wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine in single day

Data verification is ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 240 combat engagements took plac on the front lines on October 15.