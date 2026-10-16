Russian Forces Lose Another 1,790 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Also, as of October 16, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 12,414 (+0) enemy tanks, 25,552 (+15) armored combat vehicles, 51,242 (+9) artillery systems, 2,217 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,708 (+1) air defense systems, 449 (+6) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,958 (+3) ground-based robotic systems, 565,590 (+693) operational-tactical-level drones, 5,130 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 163,554 (+230) vehicles and tankers, and 4,833 (+3) units of specialized equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.Read also: Zelensky: 52 people wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine in single day
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As reported by Ukrinform, more than 240 combat engagements took plac on the front lines on October 15.
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