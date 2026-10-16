Trump Says Zelensky Is Harder To Deal With Than Putin

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump on October 15 described Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian oil refineries as“shameful,” once again taking a hard line against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I think it's shameful,” Trump told Newsmax earlier in the day when asked to comment on reports that Ukraine had resumed the attacks.“There are many other targets that you can hit,” he added. “I think Zelensky is more difficult to deal with than Putin,” Trump said.

Trump's criticism of Zelensky comes amid renewed tensions between Washington and Kyiv, with Ukraine concerned about the continuity of U.S. support and even the possibility that the United States could provide assistance to Russia. The U.S. president accused Zelensky of focusing on actions that drive up global oil prices.

“Everything he does is to get oil prices up in the world market,” Trump said.

Earlier on October 15, Zelensky told the Financial Times that a ceasefire arrangement under which Ukraine refrained from striking Russian oil refineries had been“called off.” His remarks challenged the truce on attacks against energy infrastructure announced by Trump, an initiative to which Moscow had not agreed.

“By hitting oil refineries that produce diesel fuel, you're not doing the world any favors,” Trump insisted.

In his remarks to Newsmax, the U.S. president again questioned Zelensky's willingness to reach an agreement to end the war.

“Zelensky is not the person for us to make a deal with. He says he wants to make a deal, but he doesn't. I don't like him very much,” Trump said.