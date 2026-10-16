The 9Th Congress Of Azerbaijani Journalists Underway In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists is being held at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre.

According to the information, a total of 225 delegates have confirmed their participation in the congress, of whom 201 are attending.

Candidates for membership in the Press Council's Board have been selected based on nomination forms submitted by organizations that are members of the Council.

Thirteen members of the current Board - Rashad Majid, Aflatun Amashov, Gulu Maharramli, Umud Rahimoglu, Aydin Guliyev, Rauf Arifoglu, Elchin Mirzabayli, Vusala Mahirqizi, Aqil Alaskar, Jeyhun Musaoglu, Alqish Musayev, Akif Ashirli and Yadigar Mammadli - have requested that their names not be included on the election ballot.

As a result, changes are expected in 13 of the 23 seats on the Press Council's Board.