AFC President Says Asian Cup Could Be Postponed To 2028

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The 2027 AFC Asian Cup could be postponed to 2028 if necessary due to developments in the region, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said on Thursday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local daily.

"We can wait until the end of November," Al Khalifa told reporters in Zurich, Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah reported. "The situation is changing very quickly, for better or worse, in the region, and it's a matter of monitoring developments."

"If we need to make a decision, we will. But we can postpone the tournament by a year to 2028 if necessary," he added.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in Saudi Arabia on Jan 7, 2027, with matches set to be played in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar.

Sheikh Salman said the AFC was not rushing to make a decision and that preparations were currently proceeding according to schedule.

Earlier this week, the Saudi football league postponed three Matchweek 9 fixtures, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr match against Al Ahli.

Houthis seized Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014, and a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting them since 2015 until a ceasefire was agreed in 2022. That ceasefire broke down this July.

Besides attacks in Yemen, lately Houthis have targeted Saudi facilities, including energy sites and airports, leading to casualties and material damage.

--NNN-ANADOLU