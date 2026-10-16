UN, Kenya Call For Equal Partnership For Africa From Global Institutions

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NAIROBI, Oct 16 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Officials from the United Nations (UN) and the Kenyan government on Thursday called for a greater role for Africa in global decision-making at a Nairobi meeting focused on rebuilding trust in multilateralism, reported Xinhua.

Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN under-secretary-general and special adviser on Africa to the UN Secretary-General, called on international bodies to remain accountable, fulfil their commitments, and grant Africa a meaningful seat at the global decision-making table.

"Global institutions cannot regain public confidence without giving Africa a greater role in shaping international decisions," Eziakonwa said.

Eziakonwa emphasised that Africa must be treated as a genuine partner in global governance, noting that trust in multilateralism relies on whether international institutions deliver on their promises and truly represent the people they serve.

She stressed that African nations deserve fair representation in global bodies, equitable access to development finance, and a direct voice in shaping the rules of the global economy.

The UN official urged African governments to hold international partners accountable for their pledges while simultaneously fostering transparency with their own citizens.

Eziakonwa also called on leaders across the continent to deliver on key commitments in agriculture, education, and public services.

Abraham Korir Sing'Oei, principal secretary of Foreign Affairs in Kenya's Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, called for opening decision-making processes to a broader range of participants, including non-governmental actors, to restore trust in established institutions.

Sing'Oei advocated for greater representation of Global South nations within major international decision-making bodies. "Global institutions must also make room for non-state actors," he added.

Both officials emphasised that international institutions must demonstrate true partnership by fairly distributing power and influence in global decision-making.

They called for urgent action to bridge the gap between international promises, particularly regarding climate finance and development assistance, and the resources actually delivered.

Meanwhile, the officials noted that lasting change ultimately hinges on the willingness of governments and global bodies to make firm commitments, transparently disclose progress, and submit to scrutiny when promises fall short.

The meeting took place ahead of the Nairobi Dialogues on Global Trust, scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, from Oct 21-23, which aims to create a dynamic platform for dialogue, partnership, and collective action.

--NNN-XINHUA