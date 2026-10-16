Don't Let Musk And The Billionaires Buy America's Elections

MENAFN - Asia Times) On a recent episode of the Bulwark podcast, journalist Ron Brownstein described the election as a contest between“the wave versus the wall.”

The wave being voter anger and President Donald Trump's plummeting popularity. The wall being structural impediments to voters' voices, such as gerrymanders and the Republican Party's stark spending advantage.

Now we know that much of that money comes from one man. Perhaps you've heard of him.

Elon Musk has contributed at least US$366 million on behalf of Republicans since the last election. As The New York Times explained,“It means that when we talk about the Republicans' considerable outside spending advantage over Democrats in this midterm, we are talking, in large part, about Musk's personal contributions.”

Not too long ago, Musk's splurge would have been flatly illegal. A reckless Supreme Court and moribund Federal Election Commission took care of that. It should be made illegal again.

Musk's spending is historic, and not in a good way. It is the biggest contribution during a campaign cycle by any human being in the history of American politics. Billionaires Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer spent more in 2020, but on their own doomed presidential campaigns.

At times, cautious donors have hedged bets, as lobbyists and PAC managers gave to lawmakers from both parties. Some years, small donors favor one side or another, evening things out in partisan terms.