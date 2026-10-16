Azerbaijani Journalists' Congress Issues Appeal To President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Baku, Azerbaijan, October 16. Participants in the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists issued an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
The appeal was read out at the congress by journalist Sayfaddin Huseynov.
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